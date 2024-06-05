Bubba Wallace's spotter hints at rumored continuation of Tony Stewart-led SHR's Xfinity presence

Tony Stewart and Gene Haas' co-owned Stewart Haas Racing (SHR) recently announced that the team will be closing shop at the end of the season. The Cup Series team will be ceasing operations, but rumors suggest that the two-car Xfinity operation might continue in some form.

SHR currently fields two cars in the Xfinity Series, with Cole Custer in the #00 Ford and Riley Herbst driving the #98 Ford. Custer is the reigning Xfinity Series champion, having captured the title with three victories last season.

Bubba Wallace's spotter and co-host of 'Door, Bumper, Clear' podcast, Freddie Kraft, said that he had heard rumors of SHR continuing its presence in the Xfinity Series. Kraft didn't add any details to the speculation but suggested that its future was dependent on funding.

"I've heard rumors there is still gonna be some kind of Xfinity presence at Stewart Haas Racing but that's strictly rumors. I don't know where they're at right now. I think it depends on do they have funding?" he said in the latest episode at DBC. [at 52:20]

Freddie Kraft went on to add that Riley Herbst brought much of the funding to Stewart Haas Racing. With Herbst linked to a Cup seat next season, Kraft was unsure of what would happen to the championship-winning Xfinity organization.

"I'm sure Riley [Herbst] brings a big chunk of that funding. If he goes Cup racing somewhere, what does that do for their funding, if it's just sitting there with Cole Custer. Cole has some [funding]..."

DBC co-host Brett Griffin added that Cole Custer's father, Joe, who serves as team president of Stewart Haas Racing, has a close relationship with Gene Haas. Griffin speculated that if Haas continued to support Custer's, it could save the 26-year-old's career.

Fox Sports reporter, Bob Pockrass also shed light on the future of SHR's Xfinity program. He suggests that the Xfinity outfit would continue to exist under a new ownership, with the old management.

"Xfinity teams at SHR likely will be siphoned off under new ownership but similar management." he wrote on X (previously Twitter)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. wishes to see SHR duo end their 2024 season on a high note

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s close ally Josh Berry will be out of a ride at the end of his rookie season. Earnhardt Jr. is closely following the developments surrounding Berry and firmly believes that the #4 Ford drivers should remain in the Cup Series.

Dale Jr. hopes to see SHR duo Josh Berry and his crew chief Rodney Childers in the victory lane this season.

"Him [Josh] and Rodney [Childers] are motivated to try to get that win or a couple of wins before the end of the season and that's all Josh can do. Every week is a job interview. So, that's weighing on me a little bit personally," he said on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media. [10:28]

After 15 rounds in the 2024 season, Josh Berry currently sits 20th in the drivers standings.