Bubba Wallace’s spotter makes a major Kyle Busch announcement after the Talladega race

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft, made a major announcement about two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch after he wrapped up the Jack Link's 500 race held at Talladega Superspeedway. Kraft revealed that Busch will be joining him on his podcast tomorrow.

Ad

Bubba Wallace's spotter hosts the Door Bumper Clear (DBC) podcast on Dirty Mo Media's YouTube channel with co-hosts Tommy Baldwin and Karsyn Elledge. The podcast is known for delivering unfiltered and bold opinions on heated topics. Additionally, the show also covers race recaps in an in-depth manner, providing a unique perspective of the sport.

After wrapping the Talladega Superspeedway race held on Sunday, April 27, Freddie Kraft announced that Kyle Busch will feature on his podcast and asked his fans to leave the questions they want him to ask. He shared an X post and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Words I never, ever thought I’d say… @KyleBusch is joining us on DBC tomorrow. Leave a good voice message for KB at (704) 802-9572, or send in some questions you’d like us to ask him using #AskDBC Gonna be a fun one for sure…"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Richard Childress Racing driver qualified second for the Jack Link's 500 with a best time of 52.70 seconds and a top speed of 181.72 mph. He was one spot shy of securing his first pole position this season. Despite having a good start, the #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver struggled in the 188-lap race and finished the race in P27, earning a mere ten points.

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch expressed his thoughts on how drafting has changed since the introduction of NextGen cars

NASCAR introduced the NextGen or Gen7 cars in 2022 at the Daytona 500. The sanctioning body aimed to improve the competitiveness of the cars on the tracks while reducing the horsepower. However, this decision received mixed reactions from everyone.

Ad

Following the same, the RCR driver Kyle Busch found an interesting fact about the Gen7 cars. He pointed out that the cars capitalize on the energy coming from behind, and the drivers depend on the momentum of fellow drivers' vehicles to get the push required for drafting.

“The draft is a big deal, and honestly the energy in the draft now is not necessarily coming from ahead of you; it’s more so coming from behind you. Two, three, four, five cars behind you is where that energy really develops, and you get pushed forward from that energy. So, the draft is different than what it used to be. Years ago, you would suck up to the guy in front of you and slingshot past him and make him move that way. Now, you’re really relying on everything happening behind you and building from behind," Kyle Busch said via Speedway Digest.

The Las Vegas native currently ranks 16th on the Cup Series points table with 210 points. He secured one top-five finish at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), where he finished fifth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.