  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Bubba Wallace’s spotter names who was at “most fault” in the William Byron-Ty Dillon Las Vegas incident

Bubba Wallace’s spotter names who was at “most fault” in the William Byron-Ty Dillon Las Vegas incident

By Soumyadeep Saha
Published Oct 14, 2025 02:09 GMT
William Byron, Ty Dillon
NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; (inset) Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron (top), Kaulig Racing driver Ty Dillon (Getty, Imagn)

Bubba Wallace’s spotter, Freddie Kraft, revealed who he thought was responsible for the contact between William Byron and Ty Dillon last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His comments surfaced on the latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, a production of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media.

Ad

Byron, driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy, had the chance to win the race and make the Championship 4 directly. After nearly losing control in Turns 1 and 2, the driver attempted to snatch the lead in a fit of urgency. However, he didn’t expect Dillon, who was off the lead lap and yards ahead of Byron’s car, to pit at the time.

As a result of not having enough time to slow down, Byron’s Chevy Camaro rammed straight into Dillon’s No. 10 Kaulig Racing car with 31 laps to go. The impact destroyed both cars, ending the day early for both drivers. Dillon thought his spotter had informed Byron’s spotter that he was about to pit. So he didn’t signal to Byron in any way.

Ad
Trending
“My hand signals for pitting and I'm going to the bottom are the same,” Kraft explained. “It's possible that the spotter of the #10 did like, 'pitting'...if he did see a hand signal saying 'down', he might have thought that he was gonna give him the bottom.”
“Miscommunication is the best term for it. Ty would be the one I maybe put the most fault on just because he didn't execute his entry very well,” he added.
Ad
Ad

William Byron and Ty Dillon were awarded a P36 and a P37, respectively.championship. Denny Hamlin won that day, marking his 60th career NASCAR Cup Series victory. The top five spots were rounded off by Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Tyler Reddick.

William Byron reflects on his “devastating” Las Vegas weekend

William Byron got some time to reflect on his crash with Ty Dillon only after the race was over. He knew that the golden opportunity to gain a spot inside the top four had slipped away. Needless to say, the driver was disappointed.

Ad

During his post-race interview, Byron reiterated that there were no hand signals from Dillon’s side whatsoever. Furthermore, it seemed like the lighting conditions and smoke had made it harder for Byron to react to Dillon’s sudden detour.

“Don’t know what happened up there, but there was no indication from ty that he was pitting from what I could tell,” William Byron said. “I had zero clue. It’s pretty devastating right now. We will move past it and go to the next two weeks.”

Coming up next for the Cup Series standout is the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Scheduled for next Sunday, October 19, the 188-lap event will be televised on USA (2 pm ET) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About the author
Soumyadeep Saha

Soumyadeep Saha

Twitter icon

I write about all things NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications