Bubba Wallace’s spotter names who was at “most fault” in the William Byron-Ty Dillon Las Vegas incident

Bubba Wallace’s spotter, Freddie Kraft, revealed who he thought was responsible for the contact between William Byron and Ty Dillon last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His comments surfaced on the latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, a production of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media.Byron, driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy, had the chance to win the race and make the Championship 4 directly. After nearly losing control in Turns 1 and 2, the driver attempted to snatch the lead in a fit of urgency. However, he didn’t expect Dillon, who was off the lead lap and yards ahead of Byron’s car, to pit at the time.As a result of not having enough time to slow down, Byron’s Chevy Camaro rammed straight into Dillon’s No. 10 Kaulig Racing car with 31 laps to go. The impact destroyed both cars, ending the day early for both drivers. Dillon thought his spotter had informed Byron’s spotter that he was about to pit. So he didn’t signal to Byron in any way.“My hand signals for pitting and I'm going to the bottom are the same,” Kraft explained. “It's possible that the spotter of the #10 did like, 'pitting'...if he did see a hand signal saying 'down', he might have thought that he was gonna give him the bottom.”“Miscommunication is the best term for it. Ty would be the one I maybe put the most fault on just because he didn't execute his entry very well,” he added.William Byron and Ty Dillon were awarded a P36 and a P37, respectively.championship. Denny Hamlin won that day, marking his 60th career NASCAR Cup Series victory. The top five spots were rounded off by Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Tyler Reddick.William Byron reflects on his “devastating” Las Vegas weekendWilliam Byron got some time to reflect on his crash with Ty Dillon only after the race was over. He knew that the golden opportunity to gain a spot inside the top four had slipped away. Needless to say, the driver was disappointed.During his post-race interview, Byron reiterated that there were no hand signals from Dillon’s side whatsoever. Furthermore, it seemed like the lighting conditions and smoke had made it harder for Byron to react to Dillon’s sudden detour.“Don’t know what happened up there, but there was no indication from ty that he was pitting from what I could tell,” William Byron said. “I had zero clue. It’s pretty devastating right now. We will move past it and go to the next two weeks.”Coming up next for the Cup Series standout is the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Scheduled for next Sunday, October 19, the 188-lap event will be televised on USA (2 pm ET) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.