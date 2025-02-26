Bubba Wallace’s spotter playfully roasts ‘highly overpaid’ Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports driver Noah Gragson was a special guest on the latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast. Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft, retweeted a post from Dirty Mo Media showing everybody introducing themselves at the start of the podcast. He jokingly called Gragson highly overpaid, referring to the position the 26-year-old said he held at FRM.

Freddie Kraft introduced himself as the spotter for 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace, while Tommy Baldwin introduced himself as the Competition Director for Rick Ware Racing. Karsyn Elledge, the daughter of Kelly Earnhardt, introduced herself as a bit of everything and a driver at the Cars Tour. When it finally came time for Noah Gragson to introduce himself, he jokingly called himself the Janitor at Front Row Motorsports.

Dirty Mo Media, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s media company, shared this clip on X and captioned the post:

"We don't know what we were expecting, @NoahGragson, but it sure wasn't that 😂"

Kraft reshared the post with his own take on Noah Gragson's introduction, calling him highly overpaid for his position.

"Appreciate @NoahGragson dropping by to hang out yesterday. We always love to see him, even if he is highly overpaid for his position at @Team_FRM. Always a fun show with this group," he wrote.

While there isn't an exact number available of Gragson's annual salary at FRM, as per a recent report by PlanetF1 revealing the net worth of NASCAR drivers, Gragson has a family background of real estate developers. This led to a drastic variation in his overall net worth, but PF1 estimated it to be between $3-$23 million.

Noah Gragson gives a sensible warning to Carson Hocevar after Atlanta

Carson Hocevar upset several drivers during the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He had moments on the track with Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Ross Chastain as he was making his way up the grid. During the DBC episode, Noah Gragson explained that Hocevar needs to earn a level of respect from other drivers to receive support from them at crucial moments in races.

Gragson explained that he also had some mishaps early in his career but has learned over time that he needs to be patient and work with the drivers around him to have a better race on a Sunday.

“Ultimately, your respect level on the racetrack, that determines how people race you and put you in different positions,” Gragson explained. “So, I have obviously had my fair share of mishaps throughout my career, and on the racetrack, but I feel like I have a lot more respect and understanding now that I’m older and being more patient, putting myself in better positions, and not ruining other people’s day,” Gragson explained (37:25 onwards).

Noah Gragson will be back in racing action this weekend at the Echopark Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 2, at 3:30 pm ET.

