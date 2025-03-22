Bubba Wallace’s spotter reacts as 23XI’s development driver’s twist of fate hands Kyle Larson the glory

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace's veteran spotter Freddie Kraft made his feelings known on former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson's victory in the Truck Series race at Homesteads Miami. Despite facing setbacks, after a little help from Lady Luck, Larson drove down victory lane in the Baptist Health 200.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson was one of two Cup Series competitors in the race. After securing a P2 finish in Stage 1, he was spun by Layne Riggs, dropping him out of the top 20. Meanwhile, dominant leader Corey Heim suffered an issue with his #11 truck, allowing Ross Chastain and Riggs to take over. Larson steadily climbed back through the field, eventually taking the lead and driving to victory lane.

After the race, veteran spotter Kraft shared a post on X, commending Heim and Larson for their outstanding performances in the Ecosave 200.

"Corey Heim put on a clinic tonight. If the truck doesn’t have issues it’s over. But damn that was fun to watch Larson drive from the back to the front," Bubba Wallace's spotter wrote on X.

Corey Heim finished the race in P3, with Layne Riggs completing the podium after crossing the start-finish line between Larson and Heim.

Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, piloting the #23 Toyota for 23XI Racing. In his eight-year career, he has earned eight wins across multiple divisions, including two in the Cup Series, establishing himself as a formidable contender in the sport.

Catch the #23 driver compete in the Straight Talk Wireless 400 this coming Sunday, exclusively available to stream on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

“They set her up for failure”: Bubba Wallace’s spotter blasts NASCAR over Katherine Legge decision

British motorsports athlete Katherine Legge made history last Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, becoming the first woman since Danica Patrick in the 2018 Daytona 500 to compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race.

Legge's appearance in the Shriners Children's 500 sparked discussion, with Bubba Wallace's spotter Freddie Kraft openly questioning NASCAR's decision to approve Legge for the event despite her limited experience in stock car racing.

"Katherine made her mistakes, whatever it is, I'm not going to harp on her because I feel like they put her in a position where she wasn't going to succeed you know, they set her up for failure because she should have never been approved to run this race," said Kraft.

"She ran two stock car ovals in her career. One of them she was eight laps down at Richmond in 2018 and the other, one she ran three laps at Daytona, the show we just had in February. So for me, how does that possibly qualify you to run in the premier stock car series in the world?" he added.

Legge's debut in the Cup Series came to an untimely end after an on-track incident with Daniel Suarez, eventually finishing the race in P30.

