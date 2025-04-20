Bubba Wallace’s spotter reacts to Katherine Legge’s Rockingham disaster

Bubba Wallace’s spotter, Freddie Kraft, weighed in on Katherine Legge’s failure to qualify for the NASCAR Xfinity race at Rockingham. His comment, posted on X, pushed back on criticism following her on-track struggles, with many questioning her place in the field.

The post was made on Kraft’s official X account. In the tweet, Freddie Kraft who spots Bubba Wallace, said:

“Maybe I just don’t enjoy low hanging fruit, but I fail to see what Katherine Legge did wrong. 🤷🏻‍♂️”

Legge, driving the No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet, lost time after a slight mistake at the exit of Turn 2. Though her lap of 23.397 seconds was quicker than five others, it wasn’t enough. Due to a lack of owner points, she missed the cut for the 38-car field. Dawson Cram, in the No. 74, was the only other driver who failed to qualify.

Despite the disappointment, Legge will still compete in the race. With backing from e.l.f. Cosmetics, a ride swap was arranged. She’ll now race in the No. 53 Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet, originally qualified by J.J. Yeley. The team is rushing to get the car ready for her ahead of the green flag.

Saturday’s race at Rockingham marks the return of the NASCAR Xfinity Series to the track after 21 years. This will be Legge’s sixth career Xfinity start and her first oval start in the series since 2018 at Richmond. She did race earlier this year at Phoenix in the Cup Series.

“We don’t know what’s a caution anymore”—Bubba Wallace’s spotter questions NASCAR’s call at Darlington

During an episode of Dirty Mo media, Bubba Wallace’s spotter Freddie Kraft criticized NASCAR’s decision-making at Darlington, specifically the timing and reason behind a late caution during the Goodyear 400. The incident occurred on lap 135 when Brad Keselowski, after exiting pit road, lost a wheel nut and spun off turn four. Even after managing to recover and return to the pits without major issue, the caution flag came out several laps later.

According to Kraft, the wheel nut that triggered the yellow was lying near the inside wall at the restart zone. He argued that the object posed no danger to drivers and should not have warranted a caution, especially not one that came with such a delay. NASCAR later stated that they had been assessing track conditions before throwing the caution.

However, Kraft made it clear he wasn’t buying that reasoning. Speaking on the podcast, Bubba Wallace’s spotter Freddie Kraft said,

“The piece of debris that I saw them pick up was on the Cook Out sign against the inside wall on the restart zone. Nobody’s running the f**king inside wall at Darlington…nobody was ever going to get to it.” [0:00 onwards]

He went further, challenging the logic behind the call and its impact on race strategy. Bubba Wallace's spotter further added.

“They threw the yellow for that wheel nut that was nowhere near the racing surface…we don’t know what’s a caution anymore; I thought for sure the yellow was coming out…(Keselowski) was limping around at the bottom of the racetrack with right rear flat and no yellow.” [0:48 onwards]

The caution ultimately shifted the running order and benefited Bubba Wallace. He ended up gaining track position as a result.

