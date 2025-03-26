Bubba Wallace’s spotter responds with a five-word message to Erik Jones’ wife Holly’s ‘babysitter’ take

Freddie Kraft, spotter of 23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace, recently responded to an adorable post made by Holly Jones, wife of Legacy Motor Club's #43 driver Erik Jones, on social media. Kraft reposted a post where he was seen holding Erik and Holly's 4-month-old son, David Wayne Jones, with a clever five-word message.

Holly Jones posted a photo of Freddie Kraft and her son David on March 26, where Bubba Wallace's spotter was seen sipping wine from a glass as he held the 4-month-old, who was wearing an adorable Tuxedo and a bow tie. She captioned the post, calling Kraft the babysitter of the year.

"Babysitter of the year… @FreddieKraft," Holly wrote on X.

Not long after, Kraft quoted the post with a light-hearted comment, saying:

"Freddie’s Day Care. Apply now."

Erik Jones and Holly Shelton started dating in 2018 and eventually got married in August of 2023. They welcomed their first child into the world on November 27, 2024, one day before the Thanksgiving Holiday. Holly shared the news on X with a post that read:

"Thanksgiving looked a little different for us this year…David Wayne Jones was born 11/27 at 12:11 PM ❤️. Labor didn’t go exactly according to plan, but mom and baby are both good and healthy! Cannot wait to get home for Oscar to meet his new little brother."

Erik Jones currently sits 23rd in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series drivers' standings with 107 points to his name. Bubba Wallace, on the other hand, made his way into the top 10 with a brilliant third-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

"What an a**hole," Bubba Wallace's spotter on the driver's late race radio message

Bubba Wallace got his best result of the 2025 season in Miami after he crossed the finish line in third place on Sunday, March 23. However, on his way to a podium finish, Wallace scared his spotter with a dreadful radio message in the final laps of the race.

Having started the race in ninth place on the grid, Bubba Wallace fell to 12th in Stage 1 but recovered to P5 in the second stage. By the end of the race, the #23 driver was in contention for victory before being passed by Hendrick Motorsports drivers Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson, who eventually won the race.

In a recent video clip from the 'Door Bumper Clear' podcast shared on X by Dirty Mo Media, Kraft recounted a tense moment during the final stretch of the race when Bubba Wallace radioed in about a potential tire failure. However, Kraft, who was expecting his driver to slow down, was surprised when Wallace instead accelerated aggressively into Turn 3.

Recounting his experience during the race, Kraft said:

"What an a**hole. Did you see this? He’s coming down the backstretch, coming to the checker, he’s like, 'Oh, I got a tire down.' I’m like, 'f**k'. Then I see he goes into (turn) 3 hard, I’m like, 'You’re a f****** a**hole.'"

With the help of his third-place finish in Miami, Bubba Wallace has now moved up to 7th spot in the drivers' championship with 166 points under his belt. He will aim for another top-5 finish in the Cook Out 400 in Martinsville on Sunday, March 30.

