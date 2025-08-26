Bubba Wallace’s spotter reveals the truth about Daytona’s controversial ‘big one’

23 XI Racing team driver Bubba Wallace participated in the Coke Zero Sugar 400. However, he did not finish the race, as he was involved in a big crash in Stage 1. The 31-year-old's spotter, Freddie Kraft, spoke about the same.During the race at Daytona, Wallace started from 22nd place and slowly made his way up into the top five. On lap 28, he was running three wide alongside Joey Logano and Kyle Busch for a fourth-place finish, but was bumped into by Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson. All three cars spun on the track while collecting nine others.While speaking about the 'big one', Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft, detailed the incident and said:&quot;If there's anybody to blame, it's me for not getting out that we are three wide. Bubba's very aware in the car, and he knew Joey's on his quater panel. But again I think, the wreck got triggered when the #5 just gets to our bumper just a little bit. He just knocks us a little bit squirrely, and we get on the #22's fender, and he can't get of it. That's what triggered the wreck for me.&quot;Wallace finished the race in 37th place. However, he managed to shrug off his disappointment, as he got into the postseason playoffs due to his win at the Brickyard 400.Bubba Wallace speaks about being called ''cocky or arrogant''The # 23 car driver for 23 XI Racing recently addressed the perception of him being cocky and arrogant. While in an interview, he clarified how his approach is to have fun and poke fun at people.Bubba Wallace spoke about the public's perception of him by explaining how he has a straightforward personality and likes to poke fun at the people around him. He further talked about his way of interacting with people, which is by poking fun at them and calling them out, and that is how he treats the people around him. While talking to Rubbin is Racing, he said:&quot;You embrace it and that's how I am and I try not to be you know sometimes it can be I guess labeled as me being cocky or arrogant or me being a jerk or an a**hole and it's like man I'm just here to have fun and poke fun and and you know I know when it's time to be serious and and when it's not but I don't know of a bigger shi*-talker than me in the garage.&quot;Bubba Wallace has had a consistent season and has made the playoffs. He is in ninth place in the drivers' championship with 260 points.