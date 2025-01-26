Bubba Wallace’s spotter shares his thoughts on “refreshingly candid moment” from the Mets press conference

Bubba Wallace’s spotter, Freddie Kraft, reacted to New York Mets' owner Steve Cohen’s comments on the ongoing contact deadlock with Pete Alonso’s agent, Scott Boras. Alonso’s return is uncertain as of now and on that note, Kraft felt that the baseball free agent had listened to the “wrong guy”.

Cohen was seen recently in a press conference alongside President of Baseball Operations David Stearns and manager Carlos Mendoza, where he made the comments in the first place. Although the door for Alonso’s return is still open, it seemed like Cohen was willing to move forward without him.

Just Mets on X uploaded a clip from the availability with the following caption:

"You may not like what he says, but this is a refreshingly candid comment from an owner that you don’t normally get in sports."

As the crowd chanted "We want Pete", Cohen made the "refreshingly candid comment". He said,

"We've made a significant offer to Pete," said Cohen. "You know, he is entitled to go out and explore this market and that's what he's doing. Personally, this has been an exhausting conversation and negotiation." (0:19)

Kraft, who has been spotting Bubba Wallace since his days of competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, shared the post, and wrote,

“Poor Pete listened to the wrong guy. Would love him back in Flushing, but listening to this makes it sound like Uncle Stevie has had enough of Boras.”

Meanwhile, Wallace is less than a month away from his first race of 2025, which is scheduled for February 2. Fans can watch him in action on FOX from 8 pm ET onwards or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Wallace, a 31-year-old native of Alabama, spent his last season without a win, finishing 18th in points with six top-5s and 14 top-10s to his name. Notably, 2025 will mark his eighth full season in the NASCAR Cup Series and fifth with 23XI Racing, owned by Denny Hamlin and former NBA star Michael Jordan.

Bubba Wallace posts hilarious behind-the-scene footage from media day with 23XI Racing teammate

Bubba Wallace’s teammate Tyler Reddick was seen struggling as they tried naming the ingredients for the perfect burger during a recent media day. Reddick kept saying “onions” whereas the script clearly stated “pickles”.

Needless to say, there were multiple takes. It got to a point where even Wallace got confused and began making mistakes. Later, he uploaded a clip of the hilarious fail on X, and wrote,

“Someone please media train @TylerReddick.”

McDonald’s is expected to continue its partnership with 23XI Racing through 2025. However, the fast food company has reportedly ended its $2 million annual sponsorship of NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race, which is scheduled for July 6.

As a result, NASCAR will move ahead with the remaining founding partners of the Chicago Street Race, namely ABB, Blue Cross BlueShield, DraftKings, Busch Light, and Liquid Death (as per Newsweek). Fans can watch the 75-lap feature live on TNT Sports or listen to radio updates on MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, and Max.

