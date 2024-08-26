Bubba Wallace’s spotter takes a dig at Harrison Burton amid the complicated playoff situation post-Daytona

Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft recently took a sly dig at the latest Daytona winner, Harrison Burton. In his latest post on X, Kraft announced that Burton would be the next guest on his podcast "Door Bumper Clear" and invited fans to provide some good questions for the upcoming episode. However, he said that he is still a bit ruffled since Burton edged out Wallace to snatch the win at the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

After taking the lead at Lap 42 and maintaining it until a pit stop on Lap 62, Wallace reclaimed the lead in the race on Lap 73 as he moved to the inside line. He led for a total of 16 laps, but his hopes were dashed on Lap 153 when Michael McDowell spun in front of the pack, taking him out and setting the stage for Burton's narrow win—his only lap led in the entire race.

Wallace's spotter took to X and said:

"Turns out we’ve got both winners from Daytona on the show tomorrow. I need you guys to send in some good questions for @HBurtonRacing too! This way I don’t have to be mad at him the whole time! 😂"

Despite being ranked 34th on the Cup standings, Harrison Burton has secured a spot in the playoffs, while Bubba Wallace, who sits at 13th, is still fighting to crack into the top 16. If the race winner had been a previous victor, it might have given Wallace and his team a leg up. However, Burton's victories have only tightened the squeeze on Wallace's playoff prospects.

Fans come up with probing questions for Harrison Burton on Bubba Wallace's spotter's request

Responding to Bubba Wallace's spotter Freddie Kraft's call, NASCAR enthusiasts flooded his post by replying with questions for Harrison Burton.

"Is Harrison tied to Ford in the coming years or is he a completely free agent in 2025? How does a win like this (from Harrison’s perspective) change a prospective owner’s calculus of how much money Harrison needs to bring to the table versus the sponsors who may be interested in partnering with said team/owner if signed?" a fan said.

"What scenarios played out in his head before that final restart?" another said.

"Ask him if he thought they were gonna Austin Dillon him when they pulled out the rule book and delayed announcing him as the winner" a third fan said.

"@FreddieKraft#AskDBC For Harrison if you had a message to say to all those who have doubted you saying you’re not Cup material, what would that message be now that you have successfully won in the Cup series?" one said.

