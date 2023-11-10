Bubba Wallace’s team owner Denny Hamlin caps off #23 driver’s “consistent” year

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season was filled with high and low performances for Bubba Wallace, but overall, it was an impressive campaign that progressed his career.

The #23XI Racing Toyota driver reached the postseason for the first time in his career and then advanced to the Round of 12. He had a consistent run during the playoff season, registering four top-10 finishes and a P3 finish at Texas Motor Speedway. He ended the season with a career-best finish of P10 in the playoff standings.

Expand Tweet

On the latest episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin, the co-owner of 23XI Racing, praised Bubba Wallace for showing consistency in the postseason. He also mentioned that the #23 Ford team performed better on pit road this season but still needs improvement.

“Bubba for the second season in a row drove a car to the top-10 in the playoff system. Great job, they [Wallace and Tyler Reddick] continue to get better… I think that he had a solid 10 weeks. I think he ran about like he did during the regular season where he had some top 5s, some top 10s and that’s kind of what they were for the most part of the whole year and he just continued that through the playoffs.”

“So, it’s really a good thing how they performed. They were very consistent. That team got better on pit road this year. Still got some improvement to make,” Hamlin said as quoted by on3.com.

Bubba Wallace reviews his 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

In an Instagram story, the 23XI Racing driver expressed his feelings after finishing the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season finale with a P10 finish at Phoenix Raceway. Bubba Wallace said:

“Currently 3:42am.. [sic] sitting here on the couch questioning everything and I have no idea why. Climbed from the car today with little to no emotion. Frustrated with how our race ended and ending the #6 team’s top10 run. You would think your bud winning the championship would bring that joy and excitement back. Sadly it did not.”

“You would think having a career year and capping it off with P10 in points would bring the happiness back. Sadly it did not. I’ve always said music is my go to for the dark moments.. 5 hour plane ride back and I rode in complete silence for 2.5 of those. It’s the helpless feeling that really kicks ya..my wife can see that I’m off but I don’t have the what or the why that I’m feeling this way to allow her to help me…”

Expand Tweet

Bubba Wallace ended an impressive 2023 NASCAR season with five top-five and 10 top-10 finishes in 36 races.