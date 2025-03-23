Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda captures son Becks' adorable 'first pool day' moment 

23XI driver Bubba Wallace Jr.'s wife Amanda shared an adorable image with her son Beck on his first pool day on Saturday. Married for two years, Amanda stays active on social media and shares glimpses of her family life and her race weekends with Wallace.

Bubba Wallace and Amanda have known each other since high school when Wallace was a grade above as a sophomore. Despite the early friendship, the couple didn't start dating until Amanda's senior year in college, when Wallace invited her to a race in Las Vegas.

Wallace popped the question in June 2021, and the couple got married on New Year's Eve of 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. They welcomed their first child, Becks Hayden on September 29, 2024.

In an Instagram story posted on Saturday, Amanda revealed a selfie with Becks on her lap, for his first dip in the pool. She captioned the story :

"First pool day for Becks!"

Amanda Wallace with her son Becks Hayden. Source : @Instagram/amandaaawallace

The following story featured a 'point of view' shot of Amanda with Becks looking on from the safety of her arms, as kids were playing in the water.

Becks Hayden enjoys day by the pool with Amanda. Source : @Instagram/amandaaawallace

Amanda Wallace holds a Bachelor's Degree in Finance and banking and used to work as a financial analyst for the Bank of America, before turning a new leaf as a full-time artist. She shares her artwork on Instagram under the handle '@mandyinthestudio.'

Amanda reacts to husband Bubba Wallace pulling a prank on his cameraman

On Saturday, Bubba Wallace shared a hilarious video of him pulling his unassuming cameraman Nico Branda into a lake while he was fishing on a pier. His wife Amanda, reacted to the prank in the comments, calling out the 31-year-old's antics.

Bubba Wallace uploaded an Instagram video featuring the prank on Saturday with a hilarious caption :

"No one's safe"

His better half Amanda, chimed in the comments and said,

"Bruh, at the neck? Nico deserves better!

Bubba Wallace began his season strong with his first Daytona Duel race victory but suffered a series of setbacks as he placed outside the top 20 in his last two races at Phoenix and Las Vegas. During the Penzoil 400, Wallace qualified at 20th but experienced significant damages from a collision with Ryan Blaney, and ultimately finished the race in 28th.

However, Wallace has recorded an increase of 43 stage points compared to his 2024 season after five race starts. He currently ranks 11th in the standings with 125 points and a single top-ten finish coming from Atlanta at ninth.

With an average finish of 23, Wallace will look to rebound at the upcoming Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 23, 2025.

