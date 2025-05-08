Bubba Wallace's wife, Amanda, celebrates with Jordan Fish as Hamlin family awaits new baby

Bubba Wallace's wife, Amanda Wallace, shared a picture with Denny Hamlin's partner, Jordan Fish, who's expecting a baby soon. The couple have two daughters, Taylor James Hamlin, born in 2013 and Molly Gold Hamlin, born in 2017.

Amanda Wallace shared an Instagram story celebrating and showering love to Fish for the upcoming member of the Hamlin family.

"Showering the beautiful @xojordanfish, more baby besties coming soon," Amanda Wallace wrote on her Instagram story.

Bubba Wallace's wife, Amanda Wallace's Instagram Story Via Instagram

Wallace can be seen touching Fish's baby bump in the heartwarming picture shared by Wallace. Fish wore a Red-white check dress, while Wallace wore a white shirt and blue denim at the baby shower.

The delivery of the newest member of the Hamlin family is expected in June. Jordan Fish and Denny Hamlin started dating in 2007, the couple had some rough times during their relationship before announcing their engagement in 2024.

The other couple, Bubba Wallace and Amanda Wallace, first met in High School and broke up, reconciled in 2015 and started dating in 2016. The couple got married in 2022 and welcomed their first child, Becks Hayden in Spetember 2024. Amanda is regulalrly seen supporting her husband at the track.

Both Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin had disappointing outings at Texas, as they didn't finish the race, Hamlin finished last, while Wallace was ranked 33rd, going into the next race at the Kansas Speedway.

Bubba Wallace takes full responsibility after causing chaos at Texas

Bubba Wallace went on to cause a multi-car wreck in the final stages of the Wurth 400 race at Texas.

The driver hit the wall on lap 173 and took out Noah Gragson along with him. Alex Bowman and AJ Allmendinger were also caught up in the chaos. Wallace took responsibility of his role in causing the chaos late in the race.

"I hate that I got into the fence, I think I was trying to give the No. 22 room. I just got the wall and started chaos. Hate it for my team, hate it for everyone involved. But man, we were making progress from the start of the weekend. It's chaos when you come here to Texas. I just had a lapse. It doesn't take much to just get you off your rhythm and I got bit by my own mistake," Wallace said while talking to Bob Pockrass Via Fox

Wallace will be disappointed at the result after being in the top 10 for most of the race. The driver is eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series this season with 306 points ahead of the AdventHealth 400 this weekend.

