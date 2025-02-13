Bubba Wallace’s wife Amanda drops 4-word reaction to $600M-worth Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda has shared their plans to attend the Cowboy Carter Tour featuring 35-time Grammy winner Beyonce on social media.

Wallace is starting his eighth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series this week in 23XI Racing's No. 23 Toyota. Meanwhile, his wife posted her delight after securing tickets for a highly anticipated concert as part of the upcoming tour by $600M-worth Beyonce (according to Celebrity Net Worth). In a stories post on Instagram, Amanda shared a screenshot and wrote:

"See ya in May @beyonce."

The Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour, which starts in late April, was recently expanded with five more stadium shows due to high demand.

Amanda and Bubba Wallace have been married since 2022 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Becks Hayden, in October last year. The couple has known each other since high school but started dating in 2016.

Amanda, who used to work as a financial analyst, is now an artist and shares her oil paintings online.

"Win. That’s it" - Bubba Wallace on goals for 2025 NASCAR season

Bubba Wallace ended the 2024 Cup season in 18th place in the final standings. He failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since joining 23XI Racing in 2021, and extended his winless streak for another season.

He will enter the new season with new crew chief Charles Denike replacing Bootie Barker. In a recent interview with the Athletic, Wallace shared his goal for this year.

"I told Charles when I met him: 'Listen, the last two years is unacceptable. We’ve got to figure something out.' Just making sure he knows where my head is at. Like you guys asked me in the media center: 'What’s your goal?' Win. That’s it. Next question. Because I haven’t done it (for) so f—ing long,'" Bubba Wallace said (NY Times).

The 30-year-old has two overall wins in the Cup Series over eight years. First at Talladega Superspeedway in 2021 and the other at Kansas Speedway in September 2022. He also won six races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Wallace's teammate Tyler Reddick won five races and made it to the Championship 4 last year. He also commented on using the No. 45 driver's success as motivation and said:

"Of course, as a competitor, it sucks...But seeing the success from the team, it creates more opportunities for all of us. You can’t let the jealousy ruin the vibe for yourself or for your team. You just have to use it as motivation."

The NASCAR Cup Series season opener, the Daytona 500 is scheduled for this Sunday, February 16. Duel races for the 'Great American Race' will begin on Thursday night.

