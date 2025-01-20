Bubba Wallace’s wife Amanda playfully shares concern over seeking parenting advice amid TikTok ban

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda Wallace recently expressed her views on the blackout of the popular short clip streaming platform TikTok. The United States Supreme Court imposed a ban on the platform over concerns about its ties to China.

Wallace and Amanda have been together since their high school days and dated for six years before they tied the knot in 2022. Nearly two years after their wedding, the couple welcomed their first child, Becks Hayden, last year on September 29, and since then, Amanda has been taking 'mom advice' from the platform.

In her latest Instagram story, Bubba Wallace's wife playfully tagged one of her friends and wrote:

"But FR where am I supposed to get my mom advice since TikTok is dead? @kriswurtenberger phone gonna be ringing off the hook now"

Amanda Wallace playfully expressed her concern on the TikTok ban in the United States

TikTok was given time until January 19, 2025, to be sold to an approved US buyer to avoid the ban. The company failed to do so, and the ban came into effect. However, the United States President Donald Trump has given the platform a 90-day reprieve from the ban as soon as he steps into the office on Monday.

TikTok expressed their gratitude to Trump for the extended deadline via an X post and wrote:

"In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive."

Notably, the users reported that the app was removed from both the Apple Store and Google Play Store, and the platform was not streaming any videos.

Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda wished her husband on their anniversary penning a heartfelt note

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace and his wife Amanda Wallace completed two years together on January 1, 2025, and Amanda shared a heartwarming post on the special occasion.

Reflecting upon their journey together as a couple and welcoming their first child last year, Amanda captioned the post:

"Happy 2nd anniversary my love 🤍 in our second year we grew our family and I fell even more in love with you as the father of our beautiful child 🤪"

Soon after their second wedding anniversary, Bubba Wallace's wife went to her grandmother's home and got lucky. She explained that fortunately, before the trip, Amanda packed her son Becks' snowsuit just in case. She added:

"Snowed in while visiting (great) grandma! Luckily I packed Becks’ snow suit 🤪 We are measuring the inches by how far the snow goes up his body 😂😂"

Bubba Wallace is set to compete in the Cup Series next month at the Daytona 500 scheduled for February 16, 2025, with the 23XI Racing team.

