Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda recaps 'another 500 in the books' sharing adorable snippets from Daytona

Bubba Wallace’s wife shared a few glimpses of her beautiful family ahead of this year’s Daytona 500. 2025 marked the 67th running of the crown jewel event. Wallace was seeking his first win in the same after finishing as runner-up in 2018 and 2022.

In the final event, Bubba Wallace delivered a P29 finish. His teammates Tyler Reddick and Riley Herbst finished second and 17th, respectively.

As the famed 500-miler was about to start, Bubba Wallace received a good luck kiss from Amanda. It was another Daytona 500 attempt for the Alabama native and given the mayhem that this race usually turns out to be, Wallace might have needed luck to be on his side.

But little Becks, Wallace and Amanda’s four-month-old toddler somehow managed to fall asleep in the NASCAR driver’s arms. Amanda posted a few pictures from the day on Instagram with the following caption:

“Better late than never, another 500 in the books! Becks somehow fell asleep in dad’s arms through the chaos.”

Bubba Wallace is still waiting for that prestigious win in what the racing aficionados call the “Great American Race.” This race has been opening seasons every February since 1982. Even the great Dale Earnhardt had to wait 20 years before he could win his first and only Daytona 500.

William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports emerged victorious this year, thus defending his 2024 triumph. With that, he earned his spot in the playoffs as well. Bubba Wallace is still vying for his first win of the season. He has been winless for years now with his most recent victory coming at Kansas Speedway in 2022.

Amanda Wallace shares heartwarming victory lane moment on Valentine’s Day eve with husband Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace missed out on winning the main event, but he did win the Duel 1 at Daytona International Speedway. The Duel 1 at Daytona is a 150-mile, 60-lap race which is also a part of the qualifying process for the Daytona 500.

Following the win, Wallace posed in front of the camera with his trophy in victory lane. He was accompanied by Amanda and Becks as well. But Becks didn’t seem too interested in the posing business; he simply looked away amid the pomp and show.

Needless to say, it made for a beautiful family moment, that too on Valentine’s week. Amanda uploaded the picture, saying,

“My valentines ❤️"

The picture was so cute that even former NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna Tulio slid into the comments section and wrote,

“Literally the cutest family ever.”

Notably, Blaney is a childhood friend of Wallace. Wallace was invited to Blaney and Tulio’s wedding that took place in Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado last December. Among the guests were Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

