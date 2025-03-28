Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda receives an adorable kiss from son Becks in latest Instagram update

Bubba Wallace’s wife, Amanda Wallace, recently shared heartwarming pictures with her son, Becks, in her Instagram story. The 23XI Racing driver recently finished P3 in the latest NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami.

Ad

Bubba and Amanda Wallace (formerly Carter) share a love story over a decade. The two met in high school in North Carolina and later met again in 2015 during a college football game. The couple dated for six years before Bubba got down on one knee for Amanda, and the two tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in 2022. In September 2024, their son Becks Hayden Wallace was born.

Amanda shared a mirror selfie picture with Becks Hayden Wallace on Instagram story in which the younger Wallace can be seen kissing his mother.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot via Instagram - @amandaaawallace

Amanda shared another picture, in which she returned the favor to her son.

Ad

Screenshot via Instagram - @amandaaawallace

Bubba Wallace currently drives for 23XI Racing, a team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. The 31-year-old made history in 2021 when he became the first Black driver to win the NASCAR Cup Series race since 1963, by winning the Talladega Superspeedway. Wallace gained widespread attention in 2020 when he advocated for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its events, an incident that saw his active fight against racism in motorsport and also in sports as a whole. Wallace has shown strong performances recently, finishing in the top 10 at Atlanta and Homestead-Miami.

Ad

Bubba Wallace candidly reflects on his ‘acting’ adversity

Bubba Wallace had a voice-acting role in the 2017 film "Cars 3," where he played the character Bubba Wheelhouse alongside other NASCAR personalities like Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney. Wallace found the acting experience awkward and challenging, particularly when asked to simulate actions like pushing a boulder up a mountain without physically doing so. Despite the difficulty, he considered it a 'cool' experience overall.

Ad

In a recent interview, Wallace recounted the experience, revealing that NASCAR approached him with the opportunity to be in "Cars 3," which he readily accepted. Bubba Wallace said to Chat With Us:

"NASCAR came to us and said, 'Hey, do you want to be in Cars 3?' And we're like, 'Hell yeah, why not?' So that was really awkward. There was a little studio booth in Charlotte. We didn't have to go to LA or anything. But we stood in this room. They're just telling you to say this, say that. Act like this, act like that. And it's like, we're not actor."

Ad

"The biggest thing was, 'Act like you're pushing a boulder up a mountain.' Well, I'm not physically doing that, so I don't know how to act like that. So it was tough. But all in all, a really cool deal," he added.

The voice acting was done in a studio booth in Charlotte, where he and others were directed to say lines and act in certain ways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback