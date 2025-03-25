Bubba Wallace’s wife Amanda sends a three-word response to Denny Hamlin’s fiancée Jordan stealing the spotlight in Miami

Amanda Wallace, wife of NASCAR star Bubba Wallace, recently gave a ‘cute’ reaction to a post by Denny Hamlin’s fiancée, Jordan Fish. She did so with a simple three-word comment. Fish had posted a series of photos on Instagram from the Homestead-Miami race.

The pictures featured her in a black and white striped tube dress, showing off her baby bump. Some of the images included Hamlin, while others were solo shots. Wallace commented under it by saying:

"Cute cute cute."

Bubba Wallace's wife, Amanda Wallace's reaction to Jordan Fish's post. Source: via Instagram,@xjordanfish

The post by Jordan Fish came right after her husband’s race at Miami, as is also evident from the photos since she could be seen hugging Denny Hamlin. Other than that, she also captioned the post writing:

“Miami 🌴💙”

On the other hand, Amanda’s husband, Bubba Wallace, had a strong performance at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he finished in third place in the Straight Talk Wireless 400. He started ninth and led the race three times for 56 laps. This was his first top-five result of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

“We showed up here in Miami and had speed,” Wallace said after the race. “That’s the first box you want to check. We all know when you are a race car driver, you want to show up and be competitive. We were that.” (via NASCAR)

Wallace also took a bonus point for setting the fastest lap of the race, clocking in at 32.335 seconds on Lap 218. His best finish this season, before this race, was a ninth place at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February.

Before the race, Wallace was 11th in the driver standings, just 11 points above the playoff cutline. His result at Homestead bumped him up to seventh place.

Bubba Wallace praises his 23XI Racing team after Homestead finish

After taking the third place behind Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman, Bubba Wallace credited his team and pit crew for their contributions to his strong finish.

"It was really good,” Wallace told Jamie Little of FOX Sports. “We showed up here in Miami and had speed. That’s the first box you want to check. We all know when you’re a race car driver you want to show up and be competitive, and we were that."

Bubba Wallace’s progress this season is a part of him going the long way with 23XI Racing. It was in September of 2024 that Wallace signed a multi-year contract extension with the team. It is co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA’s Michael Jordan.

Wallace has been with 23XI since its start in 2021. Last year, he missed out on qualifying for the playoffs while his teammate Tyler Reddick made the Championship 4.

