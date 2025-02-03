Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda shares adorable photo of son calling his smirk that of a 'champ' on IG story

Though 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace is chasing his career-first championship, his three-month-old son, Becks, owned the smirk of a true champion, in a post on Instagram. Wallace’s wife Amanda posted a cute picture of their son with his championship-winning smirk.

Along with the adorable picture, Amanda wrote:

“The smirk of a champ.”

(Source: Amanda Wallace/Instagram)

Bubba Wallace and Amanda welcomed Becks Hayden into the world on September 29, 2024. The couple announced the big news through a joint Instagram post, featuring their newborn.

Trending

Bubba and Amanda were married on New Year’s Eve in 2022 at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, North Carolina, in front of 250 guests.

Instead of making a seat-and-eat arrangement, the couple opted for four different tapas-style stations, offering food from their favorite cuisines. The couple also arranged for a McDonald’s food truck that served fresh chicken nuggets and french fries for the guests following the gala ceremony.

“We're not doing a seated dinner with over 200 people," Amanda once said, via PEOPLE. “We wanted to make sure that we have time to see everybody. And a seated dinner really can take away from being able to talk to everybody."

Bubba and Amanda skipped traditions as they had a custom pretzel wall, instead of a generic wedding cake. The guests were also served unique desserts like cake pops, sugar and chocolate chip cookies, banana pudding shooters, and fruit and almond-flavored macarons.

“Felt like it was just yesterday”: Bubba Wallace reflects on marrying the love of his life

Recently, Bubba Wallace and Amanda celebrated two years of their marriage. He posted an array of family photos on his Instagram feed and captioned them, saying:

“Felt like it was just yesterday when we said our vows! 2 years already! Happy Anniversary babe!”

Jordan Fish, Denny Hamlin’s fiancée, commented on Wallace’s post. She wrote:

“Happy anniversary!! 🖤 🖤”

(Source: Bubba Wallace/Instagram)

Bubba Wallace and his wife live in a secluded three-acre house in North Carolina, which the former bought back in May 2018. That was also when he used to drive for Richard Petty Motorsports in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Today, Bubba drives the No. 24 for 23XI Racing. He joined the team in 2021 as its first driver. That year, he bagged his career-first victory in the Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway, making him the first Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott in 1963.

Bubba Wallace’s first point-paying race of the 2025 season is scheduled for February 16. That day will also mark the 67th running of the annual Daytona 500. Fans can watch the famed 500-miler from 2:30 pm ET onwards on FOX or listen to live radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback