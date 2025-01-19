Bubba Wallace’s wife Amanda shares an adorable “Saturday snuggles” photo with her infant son Becks 

Amanda Wallace, wife of two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Bubba Wallace, took to social media to share a heartfelt photo of herself and the couple's son, Becks. The wife of the 23XI Racing driver referred to the occasion as "Saturday snuggles" time.

Amanda took to her Instagram story to share the heartwarming photo of herself and Becks. Her caption read:

"Saturday snuggles"

Screenshot via Instagram @amandaaawallace

Becks is nearing four months old as the couple welcomed their son into the world on Sept. 29, 2024. In a joint post with his wife, Wallace took to his Instagram a few days after becoming a dad for the first time to share photos of their newborn. The driver of the #23 Toyota added a heartfelt caption that read:

"Amanda and I would like to introduce you to Becks Hayden! We were blessed with his presence Sunday 9/29☺️ 9 months of waiting on this little guy, he’s made it all worth it! So excited for this journey!"

The couple also celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary recently as the two married on New Year's Eve of 2022. Amanda took to her Instagram on New Year's Eve to share photos to mark the occasion, writing:

"Happy 2nd anniversary my love 🤍 in our second year we grew our family and I fell even more in love with you as the father of our beautiful child 🤪"

Wallace is set to pilot the #23 machine in 2025 for his fifth full-time season with 23XI Racing. In 2024, the Alabama native failed to win a race and make the playoffs, registering an 18th-place finish in the points standings. The 31-year-old made his playoff debut in 2023, however, and scored a career-best 10th in the final points standings.

Bubba Wallace made his intentions known for 2025 season "grind"

Bubba Wallace is geared up for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season amid his fifth season with 23XI Racing, a team co-owned by retired NBA legend Michael Jordan and Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin. In an X post, the eight-year Cup Series driver said the 2025 campaign will be a "grind."

In the post, Wallace wrote:

"2025 is gonna be a grind. Time to roll up the sleeves, grab a glove and get in the game! Let’s go to work!"

Expand Tweet

23XI Racing made a graphic showing Wallace sitting behind the wheel of his race car with the X post above it. The team wrote:

"Back to work for @bubbawallace and the rest of the crew. 💼 2025 begins now."

Wallace won his first career Cup Series race back in 2021 in a rain-shortened event at Talladega. He then won his second and last race to date back in Kansas in 2022.

