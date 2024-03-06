Bubba Wallace’s wife Amanda shares 'worst part of being married’ to the NASCAR star - "He will never get to surprise me with a proposal again"

Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda has stated that the worst part of being married to her partner is that she will never get to experience a surprise proposal again.

Wallace and Amanda's story dates back to their high school days when they used to be friends. Later on, they started seeing each other regularly after meeting at a football game in 2015.

The 23XI Racing driver and his wife started spending time together and even went to Las Vegas for a trip. According to Bubba Wallace, it was there when the duo realized that they "really started to really like each other" (via People).

In June 2021, the 30-year-old proposed to Amanda, which she happily accepted, and subsequently, the couple officially got married on December 31, 2022.

Nearly 135 weeks after the proposal, Amanda has disclosed the worst part of being married to Bubba Wallace. She shared the so-called grievance with her husband on her Instagram story, writing:

"I always tell Darrell [Bubba Wallace] that the worst part of being married is that he will never get to surprise me with a proposal again; one of my favorite memories."

Bubba Wallace indulges in a "lit" pre-race conversation with Kevin Harvick

Former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick ended his competitive racing career in 2023, following which he teamed up with FOX Sports to commentate on the races.

Bubba Wallace locked in the P5 spot during his Saturday qualifying run in the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 race after setting his fastest speed at 183.648 mph. However, due to a stuck lug nut on the front left tire, the 23XI Racing driver had to pit again and saw his position drastically drop as he finished at P35.

While seated in his #23 Toyota before starting off his third Cup Series run of the season, the Alabama native had an exchange with Kevin Harvick.

HarvickHappyHour posted the duo's conversation on X (formerly Twitter) account. Wallace said:

“We’re doing exactly what we wanted to do... We’ve been doing a really good job so yeah, gotta keep it up. It’s only the third race so, top fives are great but you’ve got to make them last, you’ve got to make the momentum last, that’s what we’re focused on today.”

Harvick replied:

“Alright, buddy. Well, that Columbia Camry looks pretty lit today, so floor that thing.”

Wallace cackled at the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver's careful advice and said:

“Haha, you’re too old to be saying it like that!”

Expand Tweet