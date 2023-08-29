Bubba Wallace’s wife Amanda Wallace shares a heartfelt post congratulating the 23XI Racing’s driver for making his first-ever NASCAR playoffs

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace has managed to make it into his first-ever NASCAR playoffs appearance this season with a P12 finish last on Sunday (August 27) at Daytona.

The #23 Toyota Camry TRD driver is now set to compete for the ultimate prize in the sport, with both his teammate Tyler Reddick, as well as his team owner Denny Hamlin, fighting toward the same goal.

Expand Tweet

Last weekend's Coke Zero Sugar 400 saw the Mobile, Alabama native qualify for the postseason after Chris Buescher took a trip to victory lane, allowing Wallace to advance as no new winner was crowned at the tri-oval.

The 29-year-old was showered with praises from his crew as well as basketball legend and team co-owner Michael Jordan. The closest person to celebrate his achievement with him was his wife.

Amanda Wallace also took to her Instagram to celebrate her husband's achievement. She elaborated on how intense the lead-up to the 400-mile-event was for Bubba Wallace, as well as herself, and wrote:

"So so proud of my husband… 2023 playoffs baby!!!! A week filled with anticipation, stress, prep and everything in between has paid off! Best season yet and we’re still going!"

Wallace will be seen taking on challenges from top drivers such as Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin in the forthcoming weeks, making his bid for the 2023 championship.

Bubba Wallace all praises for his spotter after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona

After finishing in P12 during the final regular season race of 2023, #23 Toyota Camry TRD driver Bubba Wallace was all praises for his spotter on the roof. Freddie Kraft, who can also be seen on the popular Dirty Mo Media podcast Door Bumper Clear, spots for Wallace in the highest echelon of the sport.

Wallace elaborated in an interview (via motorsports.com):

"I just tried to focus on doing the things that I could do. Missing that wreck was massive. Appreciate Freddy. He's one of the best up on the roof. Gets us through that a lot. That's what helps our resume here with the speedway stuff."

Expand Tweet

Watch Bubba Wallace take on the challenge of the 2023 postseason this weekend at Darlington Raceway.