Bubba Wallace's wife appreciates encouragement following request for tips on '4 month regression and general baby sleep' on IG story

Bubba Wallace’s wife Amanda is a new mother, and so, there’s a lot for her to discover about motherhood. Perhaps the biggest challenge that she is facing these days is getting her baby to sleep.

Amanda took to Instagram and asked her fans for tips for a four-month regression and general baby sleep. She posted a picture of herself and her baby, who she and her husband named Becks Hayden. Here is a screenshot of her story:

(Source: Amanda Wallace/Instagram)

As of today, Amanda has over 24k followers on Instagram, few of which promptly responded to her call for help. Amanda then selected the suggestions that she thought would work for her and posted them on her next IG story, writing:

“Got a TON of responses, thanks guys! Lots of encouragement which we definitely appreciate!”

(Source: Amanda Wallace/Instagram)

Amanda and Bubba Wallace welcomed Becks on September 29, 2024, just ahead of the Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. Shortly after, the couple announced the big news through a joint post.

“Amanda and I would like to introduce you to Becks Hayden!” the post read. “We were blessed with his presence Sunday 9/29. 9 months of waiting on this little guy, he’s made it all worth it! So excited for this journey!”

Like Amanda, Bubba Wallace, too, is a new parent. And given that he’s about to embark on his fifth season as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver with 23XI Racing, 2025 is going to be a busy year for the Alabama native.

Last season, Wallace finished 18th in points with six top-five and 14 top-10s to his name. 2025 will mark his eighth season in the NASCAR Cup Series and his first with Charles Denike as his crew chief. His old crew chief Bootie Barker will move to a new competition role within 23XI Racing.

Amanda shares glimpses from her husband Bubba Wallace’s best friend’s wedding

Last December, Bubba Wallace’s best friend Ryan Blaney got married to his longtime girlfriend Gianna Tulio. Wallace and Amanda were invited to the gala ceremony that was held at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado.

The wedding was themed “Winter Enchantment: A Candlelit Aspen Affair" and there were around 200 guests in attendance. Eminent NASCAR personalities like Chase Elliott, Daniel Hemric, Austin Cindric, and Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. were among the guests.

Amanda shared a few pictures from the day through an Instagram post with the following caption:

“Photo dump from our besties wedding in Aspen! I am the most forgetful about taking photos, but best believe we enjoyed the moments.”

The 2025 season will kick off with the opening event at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The 200-lap race will air on FOX with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (8 pm ET).

