Bubba Wallace's wife embraces love for motherhood despite son's attempt to say 'dada' first

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s wife, Amanda Wallace, recently took to social media to share a heartwarming photo with their newborn son, Becks Hayden Wallace. Known for offering personal glimpses into life away from the fast-paced world of racing, Amanda’s post gave fans a sweet look into their growing family.

Alabama native Bubba Wallace first met Amanda Carter back in high school, but it wasn’t until a chance reconnection at a college football game in 2015 that their relationship truly took off. After several years together, Bubba proposed in a romantic moment at a waterfall in Oregon in June 2021. The couple tied the knot on December 31, 2022, and welcomed their son, Becks Hayden, in September 2024.

In a recent post on Instagram, Amanda Wallace wrote a joyous note on how she loves being a mother to Becks despite him having said 'dada' first.

"I love being your mama even though you’ve been trying to say dada first" the post was captioned

Bubba Wallace races full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series behind the wheel of the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing. Over the course of his eight-year career, he’s secured eight wins across NASCAR’s top divisions—two of which came in the Cup Series—cementing his status as a strong competitor and a key figure in the modern era of stock car racing.

Through the first 11 races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Bubba Wallace has delivered a solid performance behind the wheel of the No. 23 Toyota. He’s recorded four top-ten and two top-five finishes, with back-to-back P3 results at Homestead and Martinsville marking his best outings so far. Wallace currently sits eighth in the overall driver standings, showcasing consistency early in the season.

Freddie Kraft breaks silence on Bubba Wallace’s undeserving Texas fate

Bubba Wallace started the Wurth 400 from P9, sharing the fifth row with Kaulig Racing's AJ Allmendinger. Wallace kept himself among the front runners, securing a P5 finish in stage 2. However, on lap 172, the 23XI Racing driver was involved in a multi-car wreck, which eventually ended his day in Fort Worth

Recently, Wallace's spotter Freddie Kraft shared his thoughts on the 23XI driver's unfortunate end to the Wurth 400.

"Bubba (Wallace) got in the position where the #22 [Logano] was right up in our a** — the #22 did nothing wrong, everybody's fighting for every inch in the restart there, especially late in the race. We just got tight off [Turn] 2 and we just clipped the wall and the #22 was on our bumper and turned us down into the rest of the crowd," he said [10:58 onwards]

Meanwhile, the Next Cup Series race is scheduled to run at Kansas Motor Speedway. Catch the Toyota driver in action, exclusively on FOX Sports 1 at 3:00 PM Eastern time on May 11.

