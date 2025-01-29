Bubba Wallace’s wife “excited” for their friends as they announce pregnancy

Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda expressed her excitement for her friends as Kyle Hall, Wallace's manager, revealed the news of his wife's pregnancy on social media. Other than being Wallace's manager, Hall shares a long friendship with him, dating back to their younger days.

Kyle Hall recently posted on Instagram, revealing that his family will welcome a baby girl this summer. His post contained multiple polaroids capturing his family's beautiful moments, circled around the sonography image revealing his wife's pregnancy.

"Plenty of memories made, many more to come. Baby girl Hall arriving this summer!" He captioned the post.

Trending

Amanda Wallace, who also became a mother recently, shared the post on her Instagram story.

"So excited for our friends to grow their fam!!"

Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda expresses her excitement for their friends (@amandaawallace on Instagram)

Not a lot is known about Kyle Hall's personal life, but he has reportedly been working with Bubba Wallace since 2016. According to his LinkedIn, he currently manages his business and brand and is also related to ProSport Management, a sports agency with offices in Arizona and North Carolina.

Like Wallace, Hall also shares a passion for racing, however, he never stepped directly into the sport as a driver. As mentioned, the two have been friends for a long time.

Bubba Wallace clarifies his goals ahead of the 2025 Cup Series season

Wallace is the second African-American race winner in NASCAR history. He won at Talladega in 2021 and then repeated the triumph at Kansas in 2022. Despite his strong performances in many races, the 31-year-old has remained short of a victory since.

He made it to the playoffs in the 2023 season solely on points and aimed for the same last year, however, he wasn't able to make it to the top 16.

Recently discussing his strategy for the upcoming Cup Series season, Bubba Wallace mentioned that he aims to win early in the season as he "like[s]" to win during the playoffs.

"That’s the only goal I have set in mind is just win, and win early. I always like to win in the playoffs. So, I feel like our team is hungry enough and capable enough, got all the right people in the right spot to go out and compete each and every weekend," he said in an interview with FOX 32 (01:22 onwards).

"It’s just a matter of getting that final star lit to capitalize on the opportunity. When you’re at the Cup level, those opportunities don’t come by much. So when it does, we got to be ready for it, and that’s what we’re planning to do," Wallace added.

Bubba Wallace pilots the #23 Toyota for 23XI Racing in the Cup Series. He has been racing with the team since the 2021 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback