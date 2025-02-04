Bubba Wallace sends clear message about his partnership with crew chief Charles Denike, amid Bootie Barker's departure

Bubba Wallace touched upon his relationship with new crew chief Charles Denike after the inaugural race at Bowman Gray Stadium. He paired with Denike after 23XI Racing moved Bootie Barker, Wallace's former crew chief, into a leadership role within the team.

As Wallace and Denike embarked on a new journey in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025, they completed their first race with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday. Following the race, Wallace talked about his partnership with his new crew chief.

"It’s a great way to start off the year and our relationship," Wallace told Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. "You know, since the first day I met Charles, he’s been super just on it and willing to just bust his ass to figure out where we need to be better. He’s not afraid of telling you like, I need to do this, and I’m not afraid to tell him the same thing."

Following this, the #23 driver said that he had to drive an "average car" at Bowman Gray Stadium. He added:

"So we have a lot to dissect after tonight's race. I think we're both on the same page, that we were just an average car, and that's not okay with either of us. So we got to regroup, and refocus."

Despite the criticism of the #23 team, Bubba Wallace had a decent outing on Sunday. He qualified in 14th place on Saturday but came home in a much-improved fifth place. He finished the race ahead of Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain and behind defending Cup Series champion, Team Penske's Joey Logano. Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott claimed the Cook Out Clash victory.

When Charles Denike shared his thoughts on working with Bubba Wallace in the Cup Series

Shortly after his appointment as the crew chief of Bubba Wallace in the 23XI Racing team, Charles Denike shared his thoughts on the new team. The nine-year US Army veteran served as the crew chief of Christian Eckes in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series last year.

Bubba Wallace (23) during practice for the Clash at Bowman Gray at Bowman Gray Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

“I am excited for the 2025 season with the No. 23 team and to work with Bubba and all of 23XI Racing beginning in the offseason," said Denike. "Bubba is a proven winner, and I believe we will bring out the best in each other. Thank you to Michael (Wheeler, Sr. Director, Planning & Operations), Denny, and Dave for the opportunity to join the 23XI family. They have built an incredible culture at Airspeed."

Bubba Wallace and Charles Denike will compete in the Cup Series for 23XI Racing alongside the #35 entry of Riley Herbst, and the #45 entry of Tyler Reddick.

