Bubba Wallace Jr. sets goals for the rest of the season

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s season with new team 23XI Racing has gotten off to a fairly mediocre start. Between wrecking out of the Daytona 500 and struggling to crack the top 15 since then, it could be a while before he makes it to Victory Lane.

It's worth mentioning, however, that before he wrecked, Bubba Wallace Jr. looked impressive throughout the Daytona 500. However, his woes continued the following week at the Daytona road course, where he finished 26th after encountering a myriad of issues.

Things would only get worse on the mile-and-a-half tracks, which resulted in a 22nd-place finish at Homestead and 28th at Las Vegas. He did manage to stop the bleeding with two top 20 finishes at Phoenix and Atlanta, displaying considerable improvement in form.

Consistency is key for Bubba Wallace Jr.

Through it all, Bubba Wallace Jr. has managed to stay positive and is even starting to show signs of improvement. The key here is consistency, and while he hasn't exactly achieved that yet, he made it clear during an interview that it is something he is working on.

“It’s been good. It’s been a lot of fun working with Denny,” said Wallace, who was at Richmond Raceway to test NASCAR's Next Gen Car which is set to debut in 2022. “I’m trying to provide the best feedback that I can, so I feel like we’re making it, we’re making strides, making this organization grow. By the time summer rolls around, we want to be better than (we were in) the spring, and by the time fall rolls around, we want to be better than summer, so that’s just continuing to rise. We’re around 15th right now consistently, so that’s good."

In all honesty, Bubba Wallace Jr. has a long way to go before becoming a contender in the Cup Series, but he is also a man with a lot going for him. He's driving for luminaries such as Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, while being aligned with Joe Gibbs Racing, one of the top organizations in the sport. He has all the tools to succeed, and we'll know how well is able to use them as the 2021 season rolls on.