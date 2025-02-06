Bubba Wallace shares artistic photo of son Becks Hayden Wallace on his photography account

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace recently shared an aesthetic and creative picture of his son Becks on his alternate social media account, where he shares images from his other photography endeavor.

Alabama native Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter first met in high school before reconnecting at a college football game in 2015. Their relationship flourished, leading to a proposal at an Oregon waterfall in June 2021. The couple got married on December 31, 2022, and welcomed their son, Becks Hayden, in September 2024, who recently turned 4 months old.

Here's a look at the picture clicked by Wallace on his photography account on Instagram:

Bubba Wallace shares an artistic photo of son Becks Hayden

Wallace and his wife Amanda recently made a trip to Aspen, Colorado, with their son. The 23XI driver's wife shared a few cute snaps of Becks playing in the snow.

"Snowed in while visiting (great) grandma! Luckily I packed Becks’ snow suit 🤪 We are measuring the inches by how far the snow goes up his body 😂😂" the post was captioned

Bubba Wallace competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the #23 Toyota for 23XI Racing. Over his eight-year NASCAR career, he has secured eight victories across different divisions, including two in the Cup Series, solidifying his presence in the sport.

Wallace's 2024 season began with challenges but showed noticeable improvement as the year progressed. However, despite his efforts, he fell short of making the playoffs. He also competed in the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, securing a P5 finish after starting 14th. Meanwhile, his 23XI teammate Tyler Reddick secured an 8th-place finish.

“Those two could really do something special this year”: Bubba Wallace’s boss makes opinion clear about 23XI’s 'game-changer' asset

23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace's #23 team underwent a major change ahead of the new season, as former crew chief Bootie Barker was replaced by Charles Denike, who previously worked with Truck Series driver Christian Eckes.

Recently, 23XI Racing co-owner and Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin shared his thoughts on the new pairing, expressing confidence in Wallace and Denike. Hamlin believes the duo has the potential to be "special" this season.

"At 23XI, we're most excited about Charles Denike..." Hamlin said on this year's first episode of Actions Detrimental. "We believe we found a rock star in Charles, I'm glad we found him, Dave Rogers did a great job recruiting him from the truck series he was with the #19 Truck. And so, I think he's going to be a game-changer for 23XI and Bubba Wallace. I think that those two could really do something special this year." (27:52 - 28:55)

23XI Racing also signed Riley Herbst as their third full-time Cup Series driver, piloting the #35 Toyota for the team. With these new changes, can Bubba Wallace and Co. up their standards?

Catch them live in the Daytona 500 on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM on February 16th.

