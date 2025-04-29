Bubba Wallace shares a heartwarming photo dump with son Becks from Talladega

Bubba Wallace shared a heartwarming set of pictures featuring his son, Becks Hayden, on Instagram. He shared pictures from this past weekend at the Talladega Superspeedway (April 27). The track hosted the Jack Link's 500 race in the Cup Series.

The 31-year-old had an eventful race at Talladega, ultimately finishing in eighth place and earning a total of 45 points from the weekend.

Wallace captioned the post with:

"Becks’ first Talladega race [heart emoji]"

Bubba Wallace is married to Amanda Carter, who was a financial analyst at the Bank of America before leaving in 2022 to focus on her art. The couple first met in high school when Wallace was a sophomore and Carter was a freshman. They started dating in 2016, and got married on New Year's Eve in 2022. Carter is regularly seen supporting her husband from the trackside.

Bubba Wallace and Amanda Wallace at the NASCAR Awards 2023- Source: Imagn

The two welcomed their first child with the birth of their son, Becks Hayden Wallace, in September 2024. Wallace announced the news through an Instagram post, which he captioned:

"Amanda and I would like to introduce you to Becks Hayden! We were blessed with his presence Sunday, 9/29, 9 months of waiting on this little guy, he’s made it all worth it! So excited for this journey!"

Wallace drives for the 23XI racing team in the No. 23 car, and is currently ranked seventh in the NASCAR Cup Series standings for the 2025 season.

Bubba Wallace takes cheeky dig at Joey Logano post Talladega

Bubba Wallace left a hilarious comment as he shared his take on the situation involving Joey Logano, who was left angered after failing to win stage 2 at Talladega. As the race heated up in the final laps of the second stage, Logano found himself in a position battling Wallace for crucial playoff points.

Logano was counting on his teammate, Austin Cindric, to support him and give him the push he needed to win the second stage and obtain critical playoff points. However, Cindric had to back off all of a sudden, disrupting Logano's momentum and helping Wallace steal the stage win. This led to Logano showing his anger on the radio.

Wallace responded on X by writing:

"Big AC fan in stage 2… don’t listen to the naysayers, you were perfect!"

Bubba Wallace is known for his antics on social media, and he took no time in poking fun at the situation, while congratulating Cindric on his victory after an intense battle on track. The absence of major crashes and the clean racing on the track were overshadowed by the intense team radio exchanges.

Wallace had a decent race in Alabama, finishing eighth and winning a stage. He scored the third-highest points from the race after Larson and Cindric. The driver is ranked seventh in the Cup Series with 296 points this season.

