Bubba Wallace shares his straightforward opinion after promising Homestead result

Bubba Wallace came home in third place behind race winner Kyle Larson and his teammate Alex Bowman in the recently concluded Straight Talk Wireless 400 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. Following his decent finish at Homestead, the 23XI Racing driver shared his thoughts in the post-race interview, where he hailed his team and the pit crew.

Sunday's race at Homestead saw Larson claim his first Cup Series win of the season ahead of his teammate, Bowman. The #5 driver's win came after a dominant display from Ryan Blaney and Wallace, who led 124 and 56 laps, respectively.

Wallace started the race in ninth place and moved down to 12th place by the end of stage 1. However, he returned to fifth place by stage 2, and in the end came home in third place, nearly six seconds after Larson took the Checkered Flag.

After the race, Wallace appeared for an interview with Jamie Little of Fox Sports, where he addressed his Homestead-Miami Speedway outing. Here's what the 23XI Racing driver said:

"It was really good,” Wallace told Jamie Little of FOX Sports. “We showed up here in Miami and had speed. That’s the first box you want to check. We all know when you’re a racecar driver you want to show up and be competitive and we were that. We fired off the race just OK and it really made me think our balance was similar to what we’ve had the past two years and we’ve just been average. So, I was just praying for track position."

"My pit crew has just been on fire. Tremendous amount of work has gone in the last five years of this team to get to where we’re at. We’re not where we want to be, but we’re damn sure competitive each and every stop. They got us up there and gave me a shot, and our Columbia Toyota Camry was just gamechanger," Bubba Wallace further added. (0:01-0:48)

Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin came home in the Top five, while Chris Buescher, AJ Allmendinger, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Preece, and Justin Haley wrapped up the Top 10.

Where does Bubba Wallace stand in the championship after six Cup Series races?

Following his third-place finish at the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Bubba Wallace jumped four places in the driver's standings. He currently sits in seventh place in the standings with 166 points after six races.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) races during the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway - Source: Imagn

Thanks to one Top 5 and two Top 10s, the #23 driver is ahead of Denny Hamlin, his team owner at 23XI Racing. Wallace's average start position has been 11.167 and average finish position 19.667, meaning that the Alabama-born driver needs to work on his race finishes.

The third place at Homestead is Wallace's best finish this year so far. Prior to this, he finished in 29th, ninth, 20th, 29th, and 28th in the first five races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

