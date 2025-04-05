Bubba Wallace speaks candidly on “one of the most beneficial tools” in his racing journey

Bubba Wallace, in an interview to Kevin Harvick on his show Harvick Happy Hour, explained what practice brought about his driving abilities. In the interview, he expressed his love for Legend Car Racing.

The driver of the #23 for 23XI Racing is a prominent figure in NASCAR as the sport’s only Black full-time driver in the Cup Series. In 2013, Wallace became the first Black driver in 50 years to win a NASCAR national series race at Martinsville Speedway in the Craftsman Truck Series. He secured his first Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway, making him the first driver to win a Cup Series race since Wendell Scott in 1963.

Bubba Wallace believes that to be a good Cup Series driver, a driver should not “skip steps” while climbing through the ranks of NASCAR racing.

"I've always loved Legend Car Racing and I always thought that was one of the most beneficial tools to help me get to where I'm at. And I think I may have told you this when you were getting started with Keelan in racing. I said, you know, don't skip steps. Don't go from go-karts to a Cup car. You know, it's not good for anybody. And so being out there racing, having the relationship with you and knowing Keelan was running, talking to him about his bad restarts that he always has, you know, I wanted to show up and at least, you know, put my money where my mouth is and go out there," Bubba said to Kevin Harvick

"And boy, was that a mistake because I couldn't get out of my own way the first couple of weeks. But it's the fun aspect. You know, I like to show up and be competitive and have fun with the other competitors," he added.

Bubba Wallace has had a strong start to the season. having secured back-to-back third-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway. Wallace has been consistent this season, having almost 73 percent of all the laps this season in the top 15, ranking fifth among regular drivers (per NASCAR). He is ranked eighth in the rankings, with 208 points in the season. He has had two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes with an average finish of 17.29.

Bubba Wallace dropped a two-word reaction on his own NASCAR statistics

Bubba Wallace sarcastically reacted to a post on X highlighting his impressive 2025 NASCAR Cup Series statistics. The post, by NASCAR statistics expert Daniel Cespedes, showcased Wallace's leading percentages of laps run in the top three and top five this season. Wallace quote-tweeted the statistics with the caption:

"He sucks"

The statistics reveal that Wallace is indeed performing well, leading Christopher Bell and William Byron in the top three and top five categories, respectively. He also ranks third in the top 10 and fourth in the top 20.

