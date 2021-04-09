Despite poor start, Bubba Wallace Jr. positive about future with 23XI Racing

It's no secret that Bubba Wallace Jr. has become one of the most polarizing drivers in NASCAR today, with his statements usually splitting the fanbase. Unfortunately for the young driver, his political beliefs and lack of results on track have many calling him more of a brand than a driver.

With that said, Wallace has remained positive throughout his transition to 23XI Racing and is even touting their steady improvements from race to race. While there is still a long way to go until the end of the season, the team is slowly working its way up the point standings.

“This sport is tough,” Bubba Wallace told Fox. “It's hard at the top level. No one said it was going to be easy. Just because we have all the resources and partners in place, doesn’t mean it's going to be a cakewalk for us. We have to go out, grind and establish ourselves first, and we’re doing that. We’re showing progression every step. I’m excited about that.”

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s journey with 23XI Racing so far

As for how Bubba Wallace Jr. has faired so far this season, he finished 17th in the Daytona 500, 26th at the Daytona road course, and 22nd at Homestead. After that subpar start, he finished 28th at Las Vegas, 16th at Phoenix, 16th at Atlanta, and 27th at the Bristol dirt race. He currently sits 21st in points,with only 19 races to go before the playoffs.

“We’ve been steadily increasing, improving, and showing progress. That’s big. That’s what we talked about from the beginning," Bubba Wallace Jr. continued. "Denny was big on progression, just getting everything underneath us. We had some things not go our way, but we have been quick to capitalize on that and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Bubba Wallace Jr. continues to remain positive despite the setbacks, but after being backed up by big names such as Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, and having considerable sponsorship resources to work with, the pressure to produce results is mounting.