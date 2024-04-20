Bubba Wallace recently saw an opportunity to taunt his haters. After Chase Elliott snapped his winless streak, NASCAR posted a statistic of drivers with ongoing winless streaks, highlighting four drivers in particular.

They are Brad Keselowski (107), Joey Logano (40), Alex Bowman (70), and Bubba Wallace (52). Perhaps Wallace saw on NASCAR's social media post the comments of haters, which led him to replying:

"We all know NASCRAP gon give bubbles the win because it’s gonna rain. Only way he can win. Won’t be watching🤬".

Expand Tweet

Wallace's last win in NASCAR was at Kansas in September 2022. Before that, it was the historic and somewhat controversial win at Talladega in October 2021.

That Talladega win was controversial because Wallace was deemed the winner after NASCAR called off the race because of rain, which led many haters of the #23 driver that the governing body unfairly gave Wallace the win.

Of course, he won in Kansas less than a year later, after which he sent a message to haters without saying a word.

Bubba Wallace explains his post-Kansas win gesture

After he took the checkered flag at Kansas in September 2022, Bubba Wallace got out of his race car and shushed his haters with a finger on the lips gesture straight into the camera.

The 23XI Racing driver recently explained what he meant with that gesture, on the Stacking Pennies podcast.

"That was the showing up, having a chip on your shoulder, like proving them that they were wrong. They don't want to give the credit. We led the last 67 laps, including there's a green flag stop at Kansas, they don't see that.

"I feel like for me, this isn't me poking my chest out, but the gold post is always being moved. That was just to shut people up," Wallace explained. [39:10]

Later, when Wallace was asked how he feels about people booing him on racetracks, the #23 driver said that it weighed on him "for sure."

He feels the booing has gone down a bit, but Wallace added that winning a race at Darlington would be good, considering the crowd there is "loud and proud."

"That's be a good one to win in front of," he added.

It will be interesting to see if Bubba Wallace's winless streak ends on Sunday at Talladega, the place he won his first Cup race, or Kansas in a couple of weeks, where he won his second Cup race. It could also happen at Darlington next month, a place where he wants to win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback