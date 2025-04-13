Bubba Wallace throws clever shoutout to 23XI sponsor while addressing team’s NASCAR showdown

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace recently gave a fun shoutout to the team's long-time sponsor, the iconic sportswear brand, Columbia. He and the Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin-owned team are off to a strong start this season. Two of the team's three full-time NASCAR Cup drivers are currently placed in the top-9 in points.

During a press conference ahead of Sunday's race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Wallace was asked about how 23XI is doing compared to other top teams. One of the reporters was apparently wearing clothing gear from Columbia Sportswear and the No. 23 Toyota driver, first, took a moment to appreciate his outfit and said with a smile:

"Well, it's people like you that buy Columbia gear that make them keep paying and giving us fast cars, so I appreciate that." (00:24)

Answering the question further, Wallace said the team has been working hard to fix problems since the beginning of the year. He praised his team, including the pit crew for doing a great job and trying new things.

"It's just a group effort. Everybody coming together at the start of this year and putting their heads together and figuring out the strengths and weaknesses of our team, the 23 team in particular and going to work on the weaknesses," Bubba Wallace said.

Wallace's teammate in the No. 45 car, Tyler Reddick is also in great form with three top-five finishes so far. Reddick was close to winning the Goodyear 400 last Sunday and came in fourth after Hamlin stole the victory at Darlington Raceway. He is ranked seventh in the Cup standings with 254 points.

"Excited just to deal with whatever's thrown at us" - Bubba Wallace on upcoming Bristol Cup race

Bubba Wallace has collected two consecutive top-five finishes after the first eight races and is currently ranked ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings. He was asked about whether the race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be more like last spring or fall, in the above-mentioned video. Wallace hoped for an outcome similar to September's race at the 0.533-mile track, where he finished in the third spot.

"I hope last fall. But I'm excited just to deal with whatever is thrown at us. The weather is going to play a big factor, and we'll see what happens," Bubba Wallace said (02:20 onwards).

Wallace has qualified 22nd for the Food City 500 during Saturday's 500-lap session, which saw tire wear similar to the spring of 2024. NASCAR also approved an extra set of tires for the race, which it also did in the middle of the race last spring.

The race is scheduled to begin at 3 pm ET on Sunday (April 13).

