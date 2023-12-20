Bubba Wallace touches on what “bugs the hell” out of him despite career-best NASCAR season

Bubba Wallace has had his career-best performance in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. He qualified for the playoffs for the first time in his Cup career and then made it into the Round of 12. He finished the year in 10th place, the career-best finish in the final championship standings.

In a recent interview, Wallace expressed a sense of frustration despite receiving positive feedback about his performance in the season.

Many people have praised and recognized the progress he made, but Bubba Wallace is dissatisfied because he failed to secure a win this past season. The absence of victories greatly bothers him, highlighting their relentless pursuit of success and a relentless desire to achieve more in the sport.

“Everybody I see in the industry the last couple days have come up to me and continued to remind me how good the season was, and it is when you peel back the layers and look at it. We checked a lot of boxes, but I don’t know if it’s just me being young and hungry, but I got zero wins. So that bugs the hell out of me,” Wallace said via NASCAR.com.

The Mobile, Alabama native had won one race each in 2021 and 2022, but came up just short this past season, registering five top-five finishes.

“Proud of the efforts from the team” – Bubba Wallace on his team

The 30-year-old driver reflects positively on this past season’s performance, expressing satisfaction with the efforts put forth by the #23 23XI Racing Toyota team.

Despite feeling proud of his team, Wallace indicated contentment with the current downtime, enjoying a well-deserved break before gearing up for the next season and excited about what lies ahead for the upcoming season.

“But yeah, I mean, we made a good run, proud of the efforts from the team. It was a really, really good year. I’m so excited to … not get it started yet because I’m enjoying the downtime, but I’m excited for the next one to start,” Wallace said.

After a strong 2023 campaign, Bubba Wallace will look to stay more consistent to score multiple wins.

Catch Bubba Wallace in action when the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season officially kicks off at the Daytona International Speedway on February 18.