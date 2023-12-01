Bubba Wallace trolls Chase Elliott after being asked about another potential bet: "That dude makes so much money and he wants a dollar from me”

Bubba Wallace took a dig at fellow Cup Series driver Chase Elliott at the 2023 NASCAR Awards Banquet when he was reminded of a previous bet on a College Football game last year.

According to CBS Sports reporter Steven Taranto, Elliott and Wallace had bet on the NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 Awards ceremony. A 27-13 victory for the Bulldogs meant the Hendrick Motorsports driver eventually won the bet.

When Wallace was asked if they would repeat the bet this season, the 23XI Racing was left dazed and confused, unable to remember the bet.

"We had a bet?" he replied initially.

Bubba Wallace then took a playful jab at Chase Elliott, as he said:

"I don't know that dude makes so much money and he wants a dollar from me, that's nuts. Picking on the little people, come on Chase. Be better bro."

Bubba Wallace clearly didn't remember anything about the wager with his Cup Series buddy. The #23 Toyota driver was willing to settle the scores if he owed any money to the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

"I didn't hear about the bet, I don't know. Maybe if I owe him a 100 bucks, I'll give him a 100 bucks. Is he here tonight... If it's Chase Elliott, I know he's probably not going to show up tonight," Wallace said.

Elliott was present for the NASCAR Awards Banquet and collected his sixth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series NMPA Most Popular Award. However, he didn't seem to have crossed paths with Bubba Wallace.

Chase Elliott thanks fans for their continued support

Chase Elliott capped off a disappointing 2023 campaign with no wins and failed to make the playoffs for the first time in his career.

Despite the torrid season, the #9 Chevy driver still reigns supreme over the Cup Series audience as he won his sixth consecutive Most Popular Driver award. Elliott expressed his gratitude for the #9 fanbase, who braved through a difficult season.

"Just received the Most Popular Driver award here in 2023 and just wanna give a quick thank you to everybody that voted and everybody that supports us throughout the season," he said in a video statment.

"Never take it lightly, always appreciate seeing you guys at the track and this award has always been about you. I appreciate the support you have show to me and my family over the years. Hopefully, we can have a better 2024 than we did in 2023 so looking forward to getting started and seeing you all at the track," Elliott added.

Chase Elliott still trails his father Bill Elliott in the award tally, who has won it a record 16 times.