Bubba Wallace turning tables on Tyler Reddick tipped for 23XI's first season win by NASCAR experts

NASCAR analysts are predicting that Bubba Wallace will secure 23XI Racing's first victory of the season, based on the recent trend where the #23 Toyota driver has consistently outperformed his teammate Tyler Reddick.

Reddick joined 23XI Racing last season and made an impressive debut by winning two races with the team, while Wallace went winless over the season. Both drivers advanced into the playoffs, with Reddick finishing the season in sixth position and Wallace securing 10th place overall.

Bubba Wallace has outpaced his teammate Tyler Reddick in the early rounds of the 2024 season. Fox Sports reporter Josh Sims provided insight into Wallace's recent form and highlighted how the #23 Toyota driver has reversed the dynamics this season. In a recent appearance on GoPRNLive, Sims said:

"There's has been a couple of different weekends when you're looking at and you are like 'Oh he's outrunning Tyler Reddick in a lot of these races.' That was the opposite case a year ago when Tyler comes on as the new guy and its like Tyler came in and he is kicking Bubba's butt a little bit in the same equipment. Now you can tell Bubba went back and did his homework." [2:09]

After Bubba Wallace achieved his best finish of the season at Martinsville Speedway, Josh Sims suggested that Wallace had honed his skills on a variety of tracks. Sims noted that Wallace absorbs valuable information from veteran drivers such as Denny Hamlin and Kurt Busch, while also learning from his teammate Tyler Reddick.

The Fox Sports reporter also highlighted the shift in mindset that has contributed to Bubba Wallace's resurgence, as he is unfazed by the off-track noise. Sims said:

"I think one of the biggest things that stands out to me is pre-season with Bubba. He wanted to go back to when he was having fun, back in the Truck Series. When he didn't let any of the outside noise get to him."

Eight rounds into the season, Tyler Reddick sits in ninth position with Wallace trailing his teammate by three positions and 13 points.

Kevin Harvick predicts Bubba Wallace will be in the mix for victory at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, a track where Bubba Wallace took the pole position and led the most laps during the fall playoff race last season.

Kevin Harvick suggests both the 23XI Racing drivers will be in the mix for the race win this weekend. After fetching his best result of the season at Martinsville, Harvick believes the #23 Toyota is knocking on the door of race wins. He recently said on his Happy Hour podcast:

"Yeah, I feel like Texas and Kansas are Bubba’s two best places, typically, and you expect them to go there and contend for the win. And I agree with you. I know that’s rare, but I agree with you. Those cars are going to be good this weekend." [40:25]

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is scheduled this Sunday, April 14 at 3:00 PM ET.

