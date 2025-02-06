Bubba Wallace & Tyler Reddick banter in Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing’s new sponsorship promo

Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick teased their 2025 McDonald's paint schemes ahead of the Daytona 500. Both drivers appeared in a promotional video, sharing their preferences for the schemes while dropping hints for fans.

Last year, Reddick's #45 McDonald's Toyota featured a white and red paint scheme, with red ketchup dripping across the car. Bubba Wallace's #23 McDonald's Toyota had a black and red paint scheme, featuring a bag of fries on the side panels.

In the latest McDonald's promotional video, Reddick humorously argued that he deserves a raise from a condiment (ketchup) to a quarter pounder, preferably with a paint scheme based on a sesame seed bun. Meanwhile, Wallace wished to continue with his previous paint scheme centered around fries.

"So I think we need to start letting out our 2025 paint schemes," Bubba Wallace says.

"I think this time around, I should be more than a condiment," Reddick says, to which Wallace replies, "I agree, it's 2025, it's time to move you up. What are you thinking?"

"The quarter-pounder is like one of my favorite things. So I think it'll be pretty cool if I was a sesame seed bun." Reddick explains.

"That would be pretty sick, I can agree with that. Well, I'm gonna stick to the fries because they are the best thing ever... a little ketchup on it." Wallace, to which Reddick replies "Quarter pounder's a little better."

In the end, the two drivers agreed to disagree and were happy with their paint schemes. Watch the promo in the video below:

In the pre-season clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, Wallace secured a fifth-place finish, while Reddick was classified eighth. The duo will now battle for the Harley J. Earl Trophy at Daytona International Speedway on February 16.

Bubba Wallace opens up about his relationship with new crew chief Charles Denike

Bubba Wallace and his former crew chief, Bootie Barker, parted ways after the 2024 season, paving the way for Charles Denike to take over as the crew chief for the #23 at the 23XI Racing team. Denike had a successful stint leading the #19 with the McAnally Hilgemann Racing team in the Truck Series in 2024.

Wallace and Denike's partnership got off to a strong start with a fifth-place finish at Bowman Gray Stadium. The #23 Toyota driver praised his new crew chief, saying that Denike has been "busting his a**" to improve performance during the off-season.

"It’s a great way to start off the year and our relationship. Since the first day I met Charles, he’s been super just on it and willing to just bust his a** to figure out where we need to be better. He’s not afraid of telling you like, I need to do this. I’m not afraid to tell him the same thing…" he said in a press conference. (via Bob Pockrass).

Wallace and Denike have set their sights on the Daytona 500, a race where the former finished second twice, in 2018 and 2022. Bubba Wallace was classified 5th in last year's Great American Race.

