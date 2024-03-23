Bubba Wallace & Tyler Reddick joined by 23XI co-owner Michael Jordan at upcoming NASCAR Cup race at COTA

NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Michael Jordan has been spotted at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend supporting his drivers Bubba Wallace as well as Tyler Reddick.

Expand Tweet

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the 3.4-mile-long track in Austin, Texas kicks off NASCAR's first visit to a road course during the 2024 season, with former F1 driver Kamui Kobayashi also joining the team for a return appearance in the sport.

23XI Racing, co-owned by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin will be looking to perform well on Sunday with Tyler Reddick, previous year's winner at the venue, as well as with Kobayashi's vast road course experience.

Bubba Wallace has also gradually improved his performances at road course races. With Michael Jordan joining the team during practice on Saturday as well, the basketball legend is expected to be on top of the 23XI pit box come race day.

Expand Tweet

While Tyler Reddick managed to blitz the field last season at the track, Bubba Wallace suffered a DNF at the venue, which he and the #23 crew at the team will be looking to overturn.

Bubba Wallace's odds going into 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA

Heading into the first road course race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, the driver of the #23 Toyota Camry XSE, Bubba Wallace will be looking to prove his worth at NASCAR's alternate style of racing.

Turning left and right at the 3.4-mile-long Austin Texas track, the Mobile, Alabama native possesses odds somewhere in the middle of the field, with an 18-1 chance of victory according to CBS Sports. Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Christopher Bell sit on top of the list with 9-1 and 10-1 odds to their names respectively.

Wallace also touched on how he was looking forward to participating in a road course race this weekend and said:

"I'm excited to be here. Excited about the work that we've put in for our road course prep so, no reason why we can't have a great race."- via fronststretch.com

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how the weekend pans out for Wallace as well as the entirety of the 23XI Racing team. The race will go live on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.