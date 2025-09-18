Bubba Wallace & Tyler Reddick open up on mutual dependency in major playoff campaign for 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing have openly discussed how they both depend on each other in the 2025 NASCAR playoff race. The two acknowledged the similarity in set-up and learning from each other to compete for the weekend.At 23XI Racing, Tyler Reddick clarified that the configurations of his, Bubba, and his teammate Riley Herbst are relatively the same, such that they can share information and feedback. They use the close setups to their advantage when one of them is suffering because they would consult each other's data and experiences to modify their cars and enhance performance.In a video shared by 23XI Racing on X., Tyler Reddick said:&quot;But I feel like here at 23XI, one thing that we do is, you know, Bubba, myself, Riley, we all show up to the racetrack very, very close, setup-wise to one another. And if I'm having an off practice, or Bubba is, or Riley is, and I'm just like, man, I'm not comfortable doing this with my car, I'm able to talk to Bubba, Riley, look at the data, look at the information we have, and see how they're doing it, and then believe that, okay, their car is doing it, I'm going to be able to do it in my car based on the similarities we have.&quot;Bubba Wallace added:&quot;Yeah, I think, yeah, nine times out of ten, Tyler's in the way in practice. But he usually finds his way by the end of the weekend. So it's not where he starts, it's where he finishes. But going out in practice, a lot of times, two or three of us, two out of three of us are in the same group. So we get to learn some things that can translate over to the single car that's in the second group. But with what Tyler said, showing very similar makes things a little bit easier on weekends that we hit it.&quot;Bubba Wallace has had one win, four top-five, and twelve top-ten finishes, and his average finish has been 18.59 this season. One of his season's highlights was the historic win in the Brickyard 400 in July, as he became the first black driver to win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. Not only did this win restore his confidence, but it also punched his ticket to the playoffs.With the first winless season in the playoffs since 2021, Tyler Reddick has shown that he is fast and consistent. He has had one pole position, five finishes in the top-5, nine in the top-10, and led 153 laps through 26 races.Bubba Wallace shared hilarious outtakes with Tyler Reddick from promo shootsBubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, teammates at 23XI Racing, shared hilarious outtakes from their promotional shoots sponsored by McDonald’s earlier this year. The drivers struggled in a commercial to say the right ingredient names, repeatedly saying &quot;onions&quot; instead of &quot;pickles,&quot; which led to several failed takes. Bubba Wallace humorously called for media training for Tyler Reddick amid the fun bloopers. The lighthearted moment showcased the duo's camaraderie and ability to keep spirits high despite the pressures of racing.&quot;Someone please media train @TylerReddick,&quot; Wallace captioned the clip.Wallace and Reddick have raced as teammates since 2023 under the 23XI Racing banner, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. As 23XI expanded to a three-car operation for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, Riley Herbst joined the team. The trio, backed by strong sponsorship partnerships, is seen as a promising lineup. However, ongoing legal battles related to charter agreements with NASCAR have created some uncertainty about the team’s future.