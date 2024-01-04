Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick’s 2024 New Year’s resolution revealed by 23XI Racing

23XI Racing drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick are set to kick off the upcoming 2024 NASCAR Cup Series with the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 18.

Ahead of the biggest race of the year, 23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, shared their new year resolutions for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season by sharing a post on X, formerly Twitter.

23XI Racing is coming off a career-best season in 2023 as both of their drivers advanced into the Cup playoffs and finished inside the top 10 in the points standings.

The organization listed three goals and the first one is to continue performing at the best of their abilities in 2024. The second goal is to reach the playoffs once again with their both drivers Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace.

23XI Racing’s third and final goal for the 2024 season is to keep moving forward together.

Tyler Reddick made the longest championship run of his career with Michael Jordan co-owned team, reaching the Round of 8. He secured wins, 10 top fives, 16 top 10s, two pole positions and ended the season at sixth place in the points table.

Bubba Wallace, the driver of the #23 Toyota had a career-best season qualifying for the playoffs for the first time and scored four of his season’s 10 top-10 finishes during the playoff season. He finished 10th in the standings.

Bubba Wallace on Tyler Reddick’s impact in his first year at 23XI Racing

The #23 Toyota driver reflected on the impact of Tyler Reddick, who has spent his first year with the team, suggesting that his familiarity and understanding of their dynamics will accelerate their progress.

Wallace expressed confidence at 23XI Racing’s composition, indicating that they have the right individuals in key positions, and anticipates that a new workshop will reinvigorate and motivate their team.

Wallace said (via NASCAR.com):

“I think moving forward, with Tyler having a year with us and figuring it all out, I think it’s only going to expedite the process on where we want to be. I think, there’s a lot of races where we were the top performing two as a team, and I think we want to do that more. And so, we’ve got all the right people in the right spot.”

“The new shop’s going to pump some new life into our guys and into ourselves, and we’re gonna go out and work our asses off this year,”