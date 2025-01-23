Bubba Wallace unveils heartwarming tribute to newly born son Becks on 2025 helmet

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace recently paid tribute to his son Becks Hayden on his helmet ahead of the 2025 season. Wallace will drive the #23 Toyota Camry for Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's co-owned team, 23 XI Racing, for the next season.

Wallace and his wife Amanda are high school sweethearts who began dating in 2015. After six years of dating, Bubba Wallace proposed to Amanda in July 2021, and the couple married on New Year's Eve in 2022. Nearly two years after their marriage, they were blessed with their first child, Becks Hayden, on September 29, 2024.

Helmets have a special place in the 23XI Racing driver's heart. This time, Wallace added a little touch to his helmet by adding footprints of his son Becks in the back. Wallace shared the image on his X account and captioned the post:

Trending

"Got little man riding with us on all our helmets this year 👣"

Expand Tweet

Bubba Wallace wrapped the 2024 season in 18th place on the grid with 14 top-10 and six top-five finishes. However, he failed to secure a single win in the season and has been on a winless streak since then but aims to break the streak by winning the Daytona 500 scheduled for February 16, 2025.

Bubba Wallace took his son on his first trip to New York

During the off-season break in December 2024, Bubba Wallace and his wife Amanda took their son Becks on a trip to New York. The couple visited the city to celebrate Christmas with their son and create unforgettable memories.

Wallace shared the news via a post on his X account and began their trip with a Chinese meal. They then went to see the Rockettes' performance and wandered on the streets of New York City, clicking pictures with their son before they had dinner. Amanda suggested having something different for dinner on the holiday, and the couple had an omakase sushi.

"Merry Christmas!!!! Becks’ first trip from NYC! We're sure he will remember all of it!" Bubba Wallace captioned the precious moment from his trip.

Expand Tweet

23XI Racing driver and his wife Amanda wrapped their day by watching The Grinch, and she hilariously highlighted:

"Becks slept through most of it though, except at night 😴😴😴"

The couple also highlighted the challenges faced while traveling with a newborn baby. They explained the situation, giving the example of their trip to Aspen, Colorado, for Ryan Blaney's wedding. The trio traveled 1,800 miles from North Carolina to attend the wedding, and a one-way trip required almost a day to reach the destination.

Reflecting upon the long and restless trip, Amanda wrote:

"Traveling with a newborn 😂😂😂 one night at home and I'm almost back to feeling human Lolol"

In the story, she compared her recovery rate from the trip to the levels while she stayed at home, highlighting the significant difference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback