Bubba Wallace and wife Amanda rock out to Tyler Childers before Texas Cup charge

23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace and wife Amanda were in the stands for a Tyler Childers concert prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive race in Texas.

Two-time NASCAR Cup race winner Bubba Wallace has kicked off his 2024 campaign on a respectable note. The 30-year-old driver, who delivered his career-best performance last season and qualified for the playoffs for the first time in his career, has three top-5 finishes in eight races so far.

Coming off an impressive race in Martinsville, where he secured a fourth-place finish behind the three Hendrick Motorsports drivers, Wallace qualified 10th for Sunday's race in Texas. Notably, amidst the preparations for the ninth round of the season, the 30-year-old driver also attended a Tyler Childers concert in Fort Worth.

Bubba's wife Amanda Wallace took to her Instagram account to share glimpses of the couple attending the sold-out concert at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. She captured the couple enjoying some country music at the sold-out Food Stamps Band event.

Tagging Nicolas Banda, the Director of Social & Digital Media Strategy for Bubba Wallace, Amanda wrote:

"@banda.tx came to enjoy, ends up working lol"

Bubba Wallace reflects on career-best start to Cup Series campaign

Reflecting on his stellar start to the Cup Series campaign, Wallace expressed his satisfaction with his current position in the points standings. Currently sitting in 12th place, Wallace is off to his best start through eight races in his career.

In a recent interview with NASCAR.com, Wallace acknowledged the pressure to maintain his momentum but welcomed the challenge with open arms.

"Yeah, I mean, it’s definitely a better start than what we’ve had.

"Usually, we’re continuing to fall for the next two or three months, and then we’ll find the rest all throughout the summer. Now, we’re in a spot to where we can’t slip up. So I’d rather have that pressure so that points us all in the right direction to perform.

Acknowledging the team's efforts, Wallace emphasized the importance of staying focused and hungry for success. He highlighted the need to avoid complacency and remain prepared for whatever challenges come their way.

"Proud of the team," said Bubba Wallace. "Last weekend was a great weekend for us. I think you just have to not be complacent, stay hungry and be ready for whatever comes your way."

Bubba Wallace has competed in 11 Cup races at Texas Motor Speedway. His best finish at the circuit came last season, where the 23XI Racing driver secured a third-place finish after starting from pole.