“Building momentum”: Tony Stewart ready to ‘make it count’ ahead of NHRA showdown

Tony Stewart showed optimism over his team’s upcoming races in the NHRA. He tweeted that the aim for the team was "building momentum" for the rest of the calendar.

Ad

Stewart is actively involved in the National Hot Rod Association with his team, Tony Stewart Racing. Stewart is competing in the Top Fuel division, taking over from his wife Leah Pruett. He has yet to win a Top Fuel race but has had a few runner-up finishes along with a North Central Division Top Alcohol championship in 2024.

After a multi-year extension between Dodge and TSR, Tony Stewart will be hoping to bring home the silverware with Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals taking place from March 27-30 in Ponoma, California. The team currently consists of Matt Hagan, the Funny Car driver and the owner-driver Stewart.

Ad

Trending

The NASCAR legend seemed optimistic as he believes that good performances in the Winternationals will build “momentum.” He tweeted:

We're building momentum when it counts. Round one today brings @AntronBrown— and we’re ready to make it count.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stewart was named NHRA Rookie of the Year in 2024 after a breakout season in Top Fuel drag racing. The NASCAR legend finished ninth in the points standings and advanced to earn a spot in the Countdown to the Championship.

Commonly known as the “Smoke” by motorsports fans, Tony Stewart is an IndyCar and NASCAR legend. Being the only driver to win championships in IndyCar and NASCAR, “Smoke” won the Cup Series championship three times (2002, 2005, 2011) as a driver and once as the co-owner (2014). He won the IndyCar championship once in 1997.

Ad

Tony Stewart’s team and its ally release major statement regarding Ford engines

Tony Stewart Racing and Curb-Agajanian Racing have announced an immediate shift away from Ford engines for all World of Outlaws points-paying races, starting at Lawton Speedway. This decision marks a significant change in strategy after nine years of collaboration with Ford Performance and Shaver Specialty Racing Engines in developing the FPS410 Sprint Car Engine. The team expressed gratitude for the support received from Ford Performance and Shaver Engines during this period.

Ad

Tony Stewart Racing said in a tweet:

“For more than nine years, TSR has worked collaboratively with Ford Performance and Shaver Specialty Racing Engines on the development of the FPS410 engine. While that development will continue, TSR will take a step back from running Ford engines during points-paying races beginning tonight at Lawton (Okla) Speedway. We’re extremely proud of, and grateful to, the respective teams at Ford Performance and Shaver Engines for their support over the last decade.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Tony Stewart cemented a deal with Rinnai America Corporation, renewing a partnership from his NASCAR days. Stewart highlighted the benefits of the collaboration within NHRA, emphasizing the opportunity for business-to-business interactions and showcasing the excitement of high-horsepower drag racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback