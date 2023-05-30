Last Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway managed to re-invigorate an old-time rivalry between Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver and the Hendrick Motorsports driver have been known to run into each other in the Cup Series over the past few years. This has led to things simmering between the two in the last season or two.

Last weekend's Memorial Day race saw both drivers squeeze each other hard during the 600-mile-long event, with a dramatic outcome after their last battle on the track. Lap 186 of the 400-lap race saw Elliott try and pass Hamlin on the outside when the #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver got loose under the #9 Chevrolet, forcing him into the outside wall.

In what looked like retaliation from Chase Elliott in the form of a right rear hook, Denny Hamlin was sent spinning into the outside wall. Elliott later claimed to have lost control of his car after his initial contact with the barriers.

Denny Hamlin, however, is set to prove that the blatant wreck he was involved in was due to Elliott by sharing data traces from Elliott's car, including his steering trace. He tweeted a picture of the telemetry and wrote:

"Absolute left hook. Cranked the wheel 4X harder left than he did making any corner through the whole day. Bullsh*t move."

Fans of the sport were divided on the topic with both driver's supporters blaming the other for the wreck. It remains to be seen whether NASCAR decides to penalize Elliott in any shape or form going forward.

Chase Elliott's side of the story on the contact with Denny Hamlin at Charlotte

In an interview after the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver was cleared following an inspection in the in-field care center, Chase Elliott denied any retaliation on the track after his initial contact with Denny Hamlin. He spoke to FOX Sports and said:

"Once you hit the wall in these things, you can't drive them any more, so unfortunately not, no. Just an unfortunate circumstance."

It remains to be seen if NASCAR, the governing body, steps in between the on-track turned off-track feud for the drivers. After all, a similar penalty for a similar incident was handed to Bubba Wallace when he made contact with Kyle Larson in Las Vegas last season.

Meanwhile, the drivers and teams will prepare to go racing next weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

