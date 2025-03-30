“Bum” Ricky Stenhouse Jr. playfully trolled by fierce NASCAR rival on social media

Hyak Motorsports' driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was trolled by Front Row Motorsports’ Noah Gragson in what seemed to be a continuation of the banter between the duo on Sunday. The two NASCAR Cup Series drivers are good friends and have been pulling each other's leg in a series of social media posts on X since the start of the season.

It all started after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA, where Noah Gragson shared an X post about his lap 5 slide that almost took Ricky Stenhouse Jr. out of the race. The post hinted at Hyak Motorsports driver’s block at the Daytona 500 as it read,

“So close to getting @StenhouseJr back from Daytona.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. came back and responded by suggesting that Gragson didn't do a good enough job with his slide. The FRM driver then took a jab at Stenhouse Jr.'s championship position, suggesting he couldn't hear him from the back.

The most recent troll comes from Noah Gragson, who again took a shot at Ricky Stenhouse Jr.. The 26-year-old American driver uploaded a selfie of himself with the Hyak Motorsports driver behind him in the background. The picture was uploaded a few hours before the Cup Series race at Martinsville on Sunday, where Gragson qualified P24 and Stenhouse Jr. qualified P34.

Gragson took the opportunity and trolled Ricky for starting behind him as the latest X post read,

“This guy is always behind me. It's like clock work. #bum”

However, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. turned the tables during the race at Martinsville as he finished ahead of Noah Gragson. The Hyak Motorsports driver crossed the chequered flag in P20 whereas Gragson was in P30. The NASCAR championship standings has a similar situation with the #4 FRM driver 32nd in the table, whereas Stenhouse Jr. is 20th.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s move that caused the massive wreck at the 2025 Daytona 500

Team Penske drivers dominated the Daytona 500 in the first two stages, with Joey Logano taking the stage 1 win and Ryan Blaney taking the stage 2. However, with 14 laps to go, Logano tried passing Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as the duo went four wide into turn 2. As the two made contact, it initiated a domino effect collecting multiple cars which included Noah Gragson.

After the race, Stenhouse Jr. said via a video posted by NASCAR insider Matt Weaver,

“I don’t know. I haven’t seen the replay yet. But I feel like the holes were pretty small he was trying to fill. I was hoping he would stick with me… I feel like I pretty much pushed him all the way around the racetrack for 10 to 12 laps, and we were really fast.”

“I feel like maybe he was trying to fill the gap and he and somebody else got together and hit me in the left rear,” he added

Stenhouse Jr.'s Daytona 500 crash caused the mayhem that collected Noah Gragson and was the beginning of the friendly remarks between the two. However, the two are actually good friends as the FRM driver detailed he gave Stenhouse Jr. a heads-up before starting the online fake beef.

