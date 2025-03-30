“Burt and I are good”: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. plays down tensions with Bowman Gray fan-favorite driver

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spoke about the Bowman Gray crowd on the incident that involved Burt Myers. In an interview to Toby Christie, he explained that the two drivers are “good” now.

Ricky Stenjouse Jr. stirred controversy during the Last Chance Qualifier at Bowman Gray Stadium’s Cook Out Clash on February 3, 2025. Stenhouse Jr. made contact with Myers, sending him into the wall. This ultimately ending his race and chances of advancing to the 200-lap event. This incident was booed by a passionate Bowman Gray crowd, who booed and raised their middle fingers to the Hyak Motorsports driver as he passed by on the cool-down lap, as Myers is a fan favourite at the Bowman Gray and is an 11-time Modified Champion.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spoke on the incident and the reaction of the crowd towards him.

"But I think his team owner was mad. I talked to Burt. Burt was not mad...Yeah, Burt and I are good. His team owners and stuff, they kept seeing a difference. So, no, Burt told me his spotter was telling him get down and obviously after he watched it, I was clearly underneath him. So, no, Burt and I are good.", Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said. (1:36 onwards)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drives the #47 Chevrolet for Hyak Motorsports in the Cup Series. He began his racing career in the ARCA Racing Series and moved up quickly to the Xfinity Series where he earned back to back championships in 2011 and 2012. Making his cup debut in 2012, Stenhouse Jr. won the Rookie of the year and has since amassed multiple wins in the Cup Series, with one nottable victory being the one at the Daytona 500 in 2023.

The Hyak Motosports driver is currently ranked 19th in the Cup Series Standings with 129 points.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. shares his take on Daytona 500 wreck

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. shared his perspective on the Daytona 500 wreck that ended his race early, emphasizing it as a result of split-second decisions. Stenhouse clarified that he wasn't blaming Joey Logano for the incident, which occurred on lap 186 and involved multiple cars. He explained that he was attempting a late block to maintain his position in the top lane, anticipating Logano's move to the middle. Speaking to Kenny Wallace, he said:

"I drifted high, I was looking to see where the O1 was. He thought I was going back to the top, so he throttled up, shot the middle. I squeezed him, and then, yeah, I think he went down, and he ended up getting into Kyle, got back into me. So we just, I mean, you make decisions so fast, and we both, I felt like, just made a wrong decision at the same time, which resulted in a massive crash."

Stenhouse detailed the sequence of events, noting that when he drifted high, Logano might have misinterpreted his intentions, leading him to throttle up and attempt a shot in the middle.

