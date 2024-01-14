“But I’ve never been asked to be on the show”: Bubba Wallace fires a jibe at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s DBC

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace has thrown a playful jibe at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s popular Door Bumper Clear (DBC) podcast.

Co-hosted by veteran NASCAR spotters Brett Griffin, TJ Majors, and Freddie Kraft, as well as marketing professional Casey Boat, Door Bumper Clear remains one of the fan-favorite podcasts in the Dale Earnhardt Jr-owned Dirty Mo Media network.

The podcast, a go-to for NASCAR enthusiasts to grab expert analysis on the ins and outs of the motorsports community, has often been a destination for several racing superstars as special guests. However, one driver who is yet to make an appearance in the show is none other than the Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace.

The 23XI Racing star, notorious for his playful online persona, was involved in a light-hearted banter with the podcast hosts. The 30-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) to post:

"Sitting here sipping some new bourbons in the collection and thinking…. I could be wrong, but I feel confident I’m not.. the DBC clowns said I believe 2 years ago that I was at the top of their list on being on the show.

"But I’ve never been askeedddd to be on the show. Funny."

The banter continued when Brett Griffin, one of the co-hosts, responded in good spirits, stating:

"Open door when you bring bourbon. I need a fair swap for some Elmer T Lee."

It remains to be seen if Bubba Wallace's banter will lead to an official invitation to join the podcast in the upcoming episodes.

Bubba Wallace to compete in IMSA season-opener at Daytona International Speedway

In other news, it was officially announced earlier this week that the 23XI Racing driver will be making his IMSA debut, piloting the No.23 GR Supra at the Daytona International Speedway.

Wallace, who delivered a strong 2023 campaign in the Cup Series, will participate in the IMSA season opener, driving for SMOOGE Racing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series opener in Daytona.

Driving the No.23 Mobil 1 GR Supra, Wallace will share the track with fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver John Hunter Nemechek and the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular-season champion, Corey Heim.

The IMSA race would undoubtedly prove to be an emphatic way for Bubba Wallace to kickstart his 2024 season before the NASCAR campaign officially commences.