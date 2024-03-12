Joey Logano once talked about his wife Brittany Baca's unique nickname saved on his phone, as it was revealed on the TV show, Race for the Championship.

After the release of the TV series in 2022, fans couldn't help but notice Logano's phonebook after his wife's call popped up on the screen, saved as "My Hot A** Wife." While many found it questionable and hilarious, he later explained the story behind the nickname.

Joey Logano revealed that he has saved Brittany Baca's number almost since the time they were married back in 2014, and it has become rather comical because of how calling her using "Siri" gets the attention of their kids.

"The contact for my wife has been ‘My Hot A** Wife’ for the last seven or eight years we’ve been married, and that’s just what it is," NBC Sports quoted him.

"It’s funny now because I use Siri to call her and I say, ‘Call my hot a** wife’ and then my kids in the back say, ‘Are you calling mommy?’ It’s pretty funny."

Logano further stated that he had thought of changing the name of the contact, but now that it has become so funny for the family, he let it be. He added that the makers of the show managed to showcase the real side of their lives.

"I feel like somewhere in there that should be changed, but I like it and now it’s kind of funny. Now we’re just playing off it. I didn’t think twice about it being on my screen when they were shooting, which just goes to show how real everything is."

"They did a really good job at taking what life is, like what is our life as far as how we prepare for races from a work standpoint, but also at home. They didn’t really edit much out of it."

Joey Logano disappointed after crash at Phoenix Raceway

Christopher Bell won his first Cup Series race of the 2024 NASCAR season at the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway. The 312-lap action, however, ended quite early for Team Penske driver Joey Logano as he was involved in a crash on the 205th lap.

As John Hunter Nemechek turned into the corner behind Logano's #22 Toyota, he hit him from the rear, spinning Logano around and ending his race early.

Joey Logano was seemingly frustrated after the crash as he spoke post-race:

“It’s a shame. We weren’t running any good at all anyways, but, doesn’t make it better. Just fighting for lucky dogs, which, you get back there, and everyone’s racing not real good and I got caught up in it.”

Blaming Nemechek for the crash, he said:

“You gotta lift to make the corners. You can’t hold it wide-open around Phoenix, and maybe he should take a look and realize he can’t do that, too. He drove straight in the back of me, and he needs to be man enough to own that.”

Nemechek went on to finish the race in 25th place.