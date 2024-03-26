"Came close, always proud of your effort": Christopher Bell's wife Morgan voices love & pride following COTA Cup race tension

Christopher Bell's wife Morgan Bell made an appreciation post for her husband after his second-placed finish at COTA.

Qualifying fourth in the race gave Christopher Bell a positive chance to mark his second victory of the 2024 NASCAR season. After a rather challenging race, he was able to make up places but ultimately lost to the #24 Chevrolet of William Byron.

Despite his win, the race saw a competition between the two drivers. Post his win, Byron also mentioned that Bell was faster than him on some parts of the track, which proved to be a challenge for him.

To celebrate his second-placed finish, Morgan Bell made a heartwarming post on social media, captioned:

"Came close in COTA.. Always proud of your effort, babe🤍\"

Bell now stands seventh in the championship, equal on points with Byron who is sixth, the race winner. The two have 183 points (30 and 32 stage points, respectively).

Although the race result was satisfactory for Christopher Bell, he was involved in a heated argument post the race with Kyle Busch because of an incident that happened earlier.

Kyle Busch warns Christopher Bell after an event-filled race

During the length of the race on lap 41, Bell was in a clear battle to get ahead of the #8 Chevrolet. In a desperate attempt, he dived down on the inside of the car on turn 1, making contact and spinning Kyle Busch from the rear which made him lose the position.

Despite this spin, he was able to finish the race in ninth place, continuing to gain enough points to stick within the top 15 of the championship. However, he was seemingly not happy with the incident. In a post-race confrontation, he was heard talking to Bell about the collision.

“You’ve wrecked me twice, I’m not gonna let it happened again third. Have I ever wrecked you?”

“No," Bell replied.

“Well you have it coming,” Busch said.

Christopher Bell later explained that he had no intention to spin the #8 car around, adding that Kyle Busch was rather upset after the incident. The two were teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing back in 2021 - 22.

Busch has scored 150 points in the 2024 season so far and sits 13th in the points table. This was his best finish in the season after the third-place finish in the Ambetter Health 400 earlier.